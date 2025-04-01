MONTH of the MILITARY CHILD: Commissaries celebrate April by providing interactive programs for young students

Courtesy Photo | Commissaries worldwide are celebrating the Month of the Military Child in April with...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Commissaries worldwide are celebrating the Month of the Military Child in April with hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) activities. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

By DeCA Corporate Communications



NOTE: To see a DeCA video related to this release, click https://vimeo.com/1072594416/9e96ff41e3.





FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Commissaries worldwide are celebrating the Month of the Military Child in April with hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) activities.



Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) patrons can scan the QR code on in-store signage to get information on activities designed for students in pre-K, elementary, middle school and high school. With just one click (https://corp.commissaries.com/military-child-month), patrons can add all the necessary materials to their shopping cart and print out step-by-step instructions for each activity.



“With April being the Month of the Military Child, we’re making learning fun with interactive STEM activities,” said Navy Command Master Chief Mario S. Rivers, senior enlisted advisor to the DeCA director. “We are celebrating our military children as the leaders, innovators, and problem-solvers of tomorrow.



During April, DeCA is bringing attention to STEM activities and some of the products patrons can get in their commissary to support this interactive program. Any products unavailable in stores are typically found in the home.



As DeCA hosts these activities in April, Rivers wants patrons to know that commissary employees have a natural understanding of what it means to be a military child.



“We understand the sacrifices military children make, as many of our employees are former military children or have served as a family with children themselves,” he said. “Our commitment to honoring their experiences and supporting their growth reflects the values we hold dear – values shaped by firsthand understanding of the military lifestyle.”



As the father of a military youth, Rivers has witnessed how some aspects of military life can be difficult for the children of service members who have to contend with constant moves or when a parent is away from home on deployments.



“Sometimes it’s the little things that can mean a lot to a family far from home,” Rivers said, “like a favorite snack or familiar cereal from the commissary, that can help provide some of the comforts of home and make things a little easier for military kids.”



Customers are reminded they can access the STEM activity page by scanning the QR code on the in-store posters or visit https://corp.commissaries.com/military-child-month.

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.