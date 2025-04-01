48th LRS fuels make API finals, top 3 fuels flights in US air force

The 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Management Flight has been selected as a finalist for the U.S. Air Force American Petroleum Institute Award. The API award denotes the best fuels management flight in the Air Force, with only the top three fuels flights in the U.S. Air Force making it to the finals.



Along the way to the API finals, the 48th FMF was honored with the Golden Drum, an award meant to reward the best fuels flight in U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa.



“It’s a huge honor to win,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Brandon Rodriguez, 48th Fuels Management Flight superintendent. “Fuels management personnel are some of the sharpest Airmen in the Air Force. It only gets more competitive the higher you go, so to be selected as the best fuels flight in USAFE is an honor and it’s humbling.”



Their dedication to the expanding mission at RAF Lakenheath ensures the execution of continuous base and theater operations.

“All the bases in the European theater are getting after the support for the Ukraine-Russia conflict in ways that we were never really prepared for,” said Rodriguez. “Lakenheath tackled all that while plussing up to four fighter squadrons and while infrastructure changes were still in the works. This meant long duty hours with shifting schedules.”



The fuels Airmen that comprise the 48th FMF drive the work and innovation that allowed the unit to be recognized as the top fuels flight in USAFE and top three in the U.S. Air Force.

“We work really hard day in and day out, and there’s a lot that goes into everything we do on the daily,” said U.S. Airman 1st Class Abigayle Collins, 48th Fuels Management Flight fuels distribution operator. “There are definitely days that we’re just tired because we’re asked a lot, but there’s a mission that needs to be done.”



The mission workload of the 48th FW has the potential to overwhelm Airmen, but the supportive leadership of the 48th FMF have channeled the challenging workload to build well-trained, resilient Airmen prepared to excel.



“I am humbled to be a part of a team that has been able to push the ball forward so much for our career field,” said Rodriguez. “I think 10 years from now, 20 years from now, our career field leaders will look back at the records of the truly successful NCOs and senior NCOs of that time and they’ll see Lakenheath as one of their assignments.”

Date Posted: 04.07.2025