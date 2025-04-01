DoD approves updated Türkiye tour lengths; Incirlik AB prepares for accompanied tours

Photo By Senior Airman Haiden Morris | Leadership from the 39th Air Base Wing pose for a photo in front of base housing newly...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Haiden Morris | Leadership from the 39th Air Base Wing pose for a photo in front of base housing newly designated for accompanied dependents at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, March 18, 2025. The Department of Defense has approved updates to overseas tour lengths for military and civilian personnel assigned to permanent duty locations in Türkiye. Under the revised policy, inbound personnel will have the option to select either a 24-month accompanied tour or a 12-month unaccompanied tour. For personnel assigned to Incirlik Air Base, accompanied dependents must be 18 years of age or older. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris) see less | View Image Page

The Department of Defense has approved updates to overseas tour lengths for military and civilian personnel assigned to permanent duty locations in Türkiye.



Under the revised policy, inbound personnel will have the option to select either a 24-month accompanied tour or a 12-month unaccompanied tour. For personnel assigned to Incirlik Air Base, accompanied dependents must be 18 years of age or older. Other locations in Türkiye, including Istanbul, Izmir, and Ankara, will not have age restrictions for dependents.



“We are diligently preparing the installation to welcome accompanied personnel back to Incirlik and anticipate being ready to accept Command Sponsorship Program (CSP) requests this summer,” said Col. Brandon McBrayer, commander of the 39th Air Base Wing. “We continue to make significant progress in identifying suitable housing at all locations, enhancing our support facilities, and coordinating essential services to ensure a smooth transition for accompanied personnel.”



Eligibility for CSP depends on the availability of facilities and services at each location, as determined by the 39th Air Base Wing commander. Airmen requesting an accompanied tour who are deemed ineligible will be assigned a dependent-restricted tour.



Once CSP is available, Airmen seeking accompanied tours must complete an application, which will be accessible on the 39th Air Base Wing’s official website.



Updated guidance for inbound personnel will be provided as preparations progress.