386th AEW welcomes new commander

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY– The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing held a change of command ceremony, April 2, 2025, marking the transition of leadership from Col. Robert Kline to Col. Douglas Stouffer.



The ceremony, a time-honored military tradition, symbolized the seamless continuity of command within the U.S. Air Force.



Lt. Gen. Derek France, the Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, presided over the event, praising Col. Kline for his dedication and leadership during his tenure.



Under his command, the 386th AEW played a crucial role in supporting combat operations, sustaining regional security, and executing airlift and air mobility missions across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



During the ceremony, Kline reflected on his time leading the wing, expressing gratitude to his family and Airmen for their commitment and resilience.



“I would like to start today by thanking my wife and daughters for their unrelenting, and always understanding, support,” said Kline. “Teammates…You executed the mission with grit, focus and impeccable discipline. For each summit you reached, you paused for only a moment to build another mountain taller and often steeper than the last.”



Col. Douglas Stouffer then took the stage, acknowledging the responsibility ahead and outlining their vision for “The Rock.” A 1991 graduate of Pennsylvania State University, Colonel Stouffer received his commission through the U.S. Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps. He earned his wings at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, as a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot in 1993. After 12 years on active duty, Colonel Stouffer transitioned to the Air Force Reserve.



“We have the right mindset, the right gear, the right attitude and the right skills on day one,” said Stouffer. “We know the dynamic and environment we’re in. We are all well-trained. We are ready. We will prevail.”



A key moment of the ceremony was the passing of the wing’s guidon, symbolizing the official transfer of authority and responsibility. The tradition underscores the Air Force’s dedication to mission readiness and the trust placed in its leaders.



With this transition, the 386th AEW remains steadfast in its mission to provide combat airpower, theater airlift, and agile combat support across the region, ensuring continued success under new leadership.

