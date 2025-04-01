51 CES hosts joint and combined RADR training ahead of exercise

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron, roll and flatten...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron, roll and flatten freshly poured asphalt to repair a simulated crater at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 3, 2025. The efforts were part of a day-long instructional and hands-on rapid airfield damage repair training to educate and prepare participants for the upcoming joint and combined IRON RADR exercise hosted by the 51st CES. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter) see less | View Image Page

The 51st Civil Engineer Squadron hosts rapid airfield damage repair training ahead of the first joint and combined IRON RADR exercise at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 3, 2025.



RADR is a strategic construction process designed to facilitate the efficient repair of a severely damaged airfield, enabling the swift restoration of Osan’s air power capabilities.



The hands-on training allowed ROKAF engineers and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 11th Engineering Battalion from Camp Humphreys to learn the RADR process and operate heavy machinery assigned to the 51st CES.



“We’ve hosted RADR trainings in the past, but it’s always beneficial to share the techniques with our brothers in arms who are new to the peninsula and our allies who may not have used it at all or in a while,” said U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Thomas Meyer, 51st CES pavements and equipment operator and RADR instructor.



The team of service members worked collaboratively for more than four hours, learning each step of the RADR process which includes drilling, clearing, pouring, and setting strategies for asphalt and concrete repairs with specific heavy equipment and machinery.



“Our goal is to achieve peak readiness,” explains U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Walter Hernandez Urbina, 51st CES horizontal repair section chief. “If Osan’s airfield receives damage, not only do we need to be able to jump on our equipment and start repairing, we need to be able to rely on the Army and our ROK partners to augment the repair process, ensuring our airfield is back up and running at a moment’s notice.”



The upcoming iteration of exercise IRON RADR will allow U.S. Airmen, Soldiers and ROK engineers to prepare and bury underground shelters in a simulated threat environment while completing swift pavement repairs.



The RADR mission set allows enhanced operational maneuvers and increased survivability while generating more flexible options for combined and joint force commanders to employ combat-ready air power.