Planting trees, growing partnerships

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jason Cochran | A U.S. Airman assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing high-fives students of a local school after helping them plant trees during the 80th Arbor Day event in Pyeongtaek, Republic of Korea, March 31, 2025. Approximately 820 people from 30 organizations, including 51st FW personnel attended the event. The organizations that participated included local schools, the Korean Red Cross, civic leaders and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)

Following the end of the Korean War, there were many things left in ruin that needed to be rebuilt, including the countryside and its forests.



This started the tradition and holiday of Arbor Day, celebrated April 5, in the Republic of Korea and is the foundation of a unique cooperation between the 51st Fighter Wing and the surrounding communities.



“Osan Air Base has actively participated in the Arbor day event with local community partners for more than twenty years,” said Kwangmi (Mia) Son, 51st Mission Support Group commander’s liaison officer. “Not only does this promote friendship and cooperation between the two countries, but U.S. military personnel also gain valuable experience working alongside their South Korean counterparts and contribute to the local community.”



This year, 820 people from 30 organizations gathered at the Pyeongtaek City Agricultural Ecology Center to plant approximately 12,000 trees, said Mia. Students from local schools, members of the Korean Red Cross, Airmen from the 51st FW and the Pyeongtaek City mayor were some of the groups that made up the event.



“We have so many trees today because of efforts like this,” said Jeong Seon, Pyeongtaek City mayor. “It is because of this, the cooperation it fosters and the benefit it has to the climate that we have created citizen gardener programs across the city.”

For the Airmen that participated, it was a unique experience in cooperation and building for the future.



Airman 1st Class Brenda Altamirano Sereno, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron customer support journeyman, volunteered to go because she believes in the importance of environmental conservation and wanted to contribute to a meaningful cause.



“From my perspective, the event was incredibly rewarding,” said Altimirano Sereno. “We worked together as a team to plant trees, and it was inspiring to see so many people come together for a common goal. I felt accomplished contributing to something that will benefit our environment and future generations.”