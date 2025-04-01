Honoring Delaware National Guard Retiring Adjutant General Michael Berry

WILMINGTON, Del. – The Delaware National Guard Adjutant General Michael Berry retires after six years in the position on April 6, 2025, at Delaware State University in Dover, Del.



“I recognize how fortunate I have been in the last 37 years to have been in positions that made me…wake up in the morning realizing I get to go to work,” said Berry.



During the ceremony, Berry received several awards in recognition of outstanding service and leadership, including the Distinguished Service Medal, Delaware Conspicuous Service Cross, the Delaware State Seal and a tribute from Delaware Governor Matt Meyer’s Office.



“Thank the Lord for your leadership, your character and your strategy that led us forward during a trying time and I hope it is something Delaware never forgets,” said Governor Meyer to Berry after presenting him with the Delaware State Seal.



The retiring adjutant general’s 36-year-long military career began in September 1988, when he enlisted in the Delaware Army National Guard under the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Simultaneous Membership Program (SMP Program).



Maj. Gen. Berry received his commission through the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at the University of Delaware in May 1989 along with his Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice.



Before he assumed duties as the Adjutant General of Delaware on March 1, 2019, Berry retired after 28 years as a Delaware State Police, serving as a Deputy Troop Commander for Troop 4 in Georgetown.



“Both careers have parallels,” said Berry. "Both careers demanded compliance, standards to be met, rules and regulations, high physical fitness levels, and furthering professional education. But with that, it also provided an environment where your coworkers are the best of the best in society.”



Throughout his tenure as the adjutant general, Berry has been responsible for the readiness of over 1,500 Soldiers and 1,100 Airmen supporting both state and federal missions.



“In an organization as small as the Delaware National Guard it leads to personal interaction with almost the entire force,” said Berry. “Then you start to analyze how each interaction steered you as an individual one way or another.”



One example can be seen with Berry’s wife, Delaware Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Karen Berry, who also retired last year. The couple met in the SMP Program and have been together ever since.



“Karen and I sometimes sit down and wonder how we did it all,” said Michael Berry. “We did it as a team. National Guard service is never just the Soldier or the Airmen we depended on grandparents, aunts and uncles.”



Berry’s son Jason, who also previously served in the Delaware National Guard, and his daughter Ashley attended his retirement ceremony.



“As this chapter closes…I will sit back and watch our Delaware National Guard family continue to serve our state and nation and fulfill our motto of the Delaware National Guard. Always ready, always there.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2025 Date Posted: 04.06.2025 22:10 Story ID: 494689 Location: WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, US Hometown: NEWARK, DELAWARE, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honoring Delaware National Guard Retiring Adjutant General Michael Berry, by SSG Alyssa Lisenbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.