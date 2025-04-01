U.S. Coast Guard strengthens partnership with Republic of Palau at Joint Committee Meeting

Photo By Sgt. Austin Riel | Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander of Joint Task Force - Micronesia, joins President...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Austin Riel | Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander of Joint Task Force - Micronesia, joins President of the Republic of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr. for a group photo during the biannual Joint Committee Meeting at the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command headquarters, Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, March 27, 2025. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel) see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU — The U.S. Coast Guard played a notable role in the U.S.-Palau Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) held March 27 and 28 at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Headquarters, Camp H.M. Smith.



Hosted by Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the biannual meeting welcomed the Republic of Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. and underscored the enduring partnership between the United States and Palau under the Compact of Free Association.



Under the compact agreement, the U.S. Coast Guard’s distinct maritime law enforcement authorities and expertise enable tailored support for Palau’s maritime security and safety needs, complementing the Department of Defense’s broader role in regional defense.



The JCM, chaired by Navy Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander of Joint Task Force-Micronesia, provided a platform to review shared security priorities and outline future collaboration. A key highlight was a comprehensive presentation by U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Wallin, who detailed U.S. Coast Guard efforts in Palau since September 2024. The presentation focused on three core pillars—maritime security, safety, and prosperity—showcasing continuing initiatives such as maritime bilateral operations, maritime law enforcement support, and contingency planning.



President Whipps expressed appreciation for the U.S. Coast Guard’s ongoing presence, including ship visits and operational support, while noting the importance of adapting to evolving regional challenges. Discussions emphasized practical solutions to pressing issues, including maritime domain awareness, border security, and the protection of Palau’s Exclusive Economic Zone. Both delegations explored opportunities to enhance intelligence-sharing, leverage satellite imagery, and expand the use of the bilateral maritime law enforcement agreement to bolster maritime security.



“The U.S. Coast Guard’s unique capabilities and longstanding relationship with the Republic of Palau are vital to our shared goals in the Western Pacific,” said Capt. Jessica Worst, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam commander. “This meeting reaffirmed our commitment to supporting Palau’s sovereignty and maritime security while addressing emerging priorities together.”



Key outcomes included closing several action items, such as planning for illegal Fishing Aggregate Devices and mass rescue operations and identifying new priorities, including a consolidated list of aids-to-navigation needs to secure maritime commerce in the region.



The U.S. delegation, including U.S. Ambassador to Palau Joel Ehrendreich and senior Coast Guard and INDOPACOM leaders, worked closely with Palauan counterparts, including National Security Coordinator Jen Anson and Minister of State Gustav Aitaro. Together, they laid the groundwork for sustained engagement, with the next JCM tentatively scheduled for September in Palau.



-USCG-



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and their cutter and boat crews are committed to ensuring maritime safety, security, and prosperity across the Micronesia region while supporting U.S. national interests at home and abroad. Operating under the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Coast Guard remains a multi-mission force dedicated to protecting the United States’ borders, enabling commerce, and fostering partnerships that enhance regional stability.