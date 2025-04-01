When Disaster Strikes -- 141ST Medical Group Holds Two-Day Collective Training Event

141st Medical Group held a two-day collective training event simulating a hostile environment in an austere location after a large destructive earthquake; to train using Tactical Combat Casualty Care principles at Fairchild Air Force Base, on April 3-4, 2025.

During the exercise, three medical teams accompanied by Airmen from the141st Security Forces Squadron, utilized the three phases of TCCC to locate, triage, package and transport ten people from a collapsed compound.

“We deliberately created a high-stress, hostile environment to push our medics beyond the comfort of clinic walls,” said Maj Carl Reyes, 141st Medical Group, Detachment 1 Medical Plans Officer. “In this setting, they’re expected to treat casualties while under fire, carrying weapons, and responding to simulated attacks—just like they would if they were to be deployed downrange.”

Search and extraction medics employed the first phase of TCCC-- care under fire, which focused on immediate care of casualties while under active enemy fire. The objective was to protect themselves and patients by prioritizing stopping life-threatening bleeding and moving to safety. Prolonged field care was utilized in scenarios in which evacuation to a higher level of care was delayed or impossible due to limited resources and continual threats by enemy combatants.

Upon the successful rescue of patients from the compound, treatment moved to phase two of TCCC—tactical field care. No longer under fire, treatment medics performed a more thorough assessment and treated injuries including addressing airway, breathing, circulation and other injuries. Care was performed under ambulatory and non-ambulatory tents set up like a modular field hospital system, which was developed for rapid deployment of medical services. Airmen can populate four tents in 45 minutes and start seeing patients immediately. Each tent is equipped with medical equipment to help assess, stabilize, and treat patients further. Treatment medics exercised scenarios that included hostile patients and sudden enemy fire.

After casualty treatment, medics began the third phase of TCCC—tactical evacuation care. After the casualty is assessed and treated, they are prepared for transport, and the condition of the casualty is communicated to the evacuation team and a higher level of care.

“I’m incredibly proud of my Detachment 1 team for planning and executing this multi-faceted exercise,” said Lt Col Kandace Kannberg 141st MDG Det 1 Commander. “My intent to create a stressful environment for medical operations while implementing TCCC standards was met 100%! Providing these opportunities to be uncomfortable are what build our Multi-Capable Airmen and strengthen the ACE concept. The 141st MDG will be ready for the future fight!”

The 141st Medical Group, Detachment 1 is a group of airmen that also fall under the 10th Homeland Response Force, FEMA Region X. Its units are located across the state of Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska. Washington elements are stationed in Seattle, Tacoma, Anacortes, Port Orchard, Vancouver, Yakima, Grandview and Spokane. Response

times are varied, with typical deployment between 6-12 hours of notification. According to the homeland response force website, National Guard mobilization methods are improving as they evolve and expand relating to Homeland Defense. The entire enterprise of response is critical to the nation's readiness as we enter the 21st century's second decade and prepare for unknown but certainly challenging horizons.

Multiple groups participated to kick off the training including airmen from the 92nd Medical Group to help facilitate training with the high-fidelity mannequin, 92nd Maintenance Squadron and 141st Force Support Squadron airmen who helped act as patients in rescue scenarios, Fatality Search and Recovery, 141st and 92nd SFS providing tactical expertise and 242nd Combat Communications Squadron for help with radio communication.

