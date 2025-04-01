Weapons Station Yorktown salutes Vietnam War Veterans at local event

Photo By Max Lonzanida | Williamsburg, Va. (March 29, 2025) LTJG Sayd Hussain, CEC, Construction Manager...... read more read more Photo By Max Lonzanida | Williamsburg, Va. (March 29, 2025) LTJG Sayd Hussain, CEC, Construction Manager assigned to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Public Works Department, provides some remarks during a Vietnam War Veterans Day event at VFW Post 4639 in Williamsburg, Virginia. His remarks centered around the contributions of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released). see less | View Image Page

Williamsburg, Va. (March 29, 2025) Sailors from Naval Weapons Station Yorktown joined service members and veterans alike at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 4639 in Williamsburg to honor Vietnam War Veterans this past Saturday, March 29th. This day paid special homage to the nearly 50 Vietnam War veterans in attendance, other veterans, their families and a host of dignitaries attended.



A singing of the National Anthem commenced the event, followed by opening remarks by Tom Monahan who is the Chapter President of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 957. An invocation was read by Reverend and Vietnam Veteran Chuck Mullaly. The list of guest speakers took their turns at the podium, including Representative Robb Wittman of Virginia’s First Congressional District and James City County Board of Supervisors member, Jim Icenhour. Also in attendance during this event was Delegate Amanda Batten, representing the 71st District in the Virginia House of Delegates. Batten is also a member of the VFW Post 4639’s Auxiliary.



Representing the combined team of Sailors and civilians at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown and providing remarks about the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War was Lieutenant Junior Grade Sayd Hussain. LT Hussain, who serves as the installation’s Construction Manager, also honed in on some of the contributions of the U.S. Navy Seabees during the war.



“The Navy’s contribution to this conflict is often overlooked. Over 1.8 million Sailors served during the war, with over 220,000 deployed to the [Southeast Asia] region. The Navy played a critical role commanding the seas, dominating the skies, and delivering combat power, logistical support and strategic mobility when it was needed the most,” said LT Hussain in the opening notes of his remarks. Many in the audience were indeed U.S. Navy Veterans of the conflict, and his remarks resonated humbly with them.



His remarks also focused on the contributions of the U.S. Navy Seabees during the war.



“From 1965 through the end of the Vietnam War, over 10,000 Seabees served in lands far from home. Organized as Construction Battalions, we built and maintained critical shore infrastructure throughout Vietnam,” remarked LT. Hussain.



“We even helped bring a touch of home to our service members by setting up the stages, setting up the lights and the sound systems for comedian Bob Hope’s USO tours; Seabees truly did it all,” he remarked, with much head nodding and chucking in the audience.



Indeed, many in the attendance that afternoon remembered attending a USO tour where comedian Bob Hope performed. His vaudeville acts where he took to the stage with his signature golf club were often a welcome respite for many, including Sailors and Marines during that time frame. The maritime pre-positioning roll on/roll off ship, USNS Bob Hope (T-AKR-300) was named in honor of the legendary comedian. The ship was in service with the Military Sealift Command from 1997 until 2022; additionally, the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida houses an exhibit dedicated to the renowned performer.



Over the course of the Vietnam War, over 1,600 Sailors of nearly every rating perished in that land far from home. Of those who perished are 85 Seabees who embodied the four simple words of the Seabee motto, “We build, We fight.” Of those Seabees who perished was 26-year-old Steelworker Second Class William Hoover, from San Diego, California. He perished while serving as a member of Seabee Technical Assistance Team 1104 in Dong Xoai, Vietnam in June 1965. He was the first Seabee to perish in combat during the Vietnam War; and was the first Seabee to be awarded the Bronze Star. Fellow Sailor, Construction Mechanic Third Class Marvin Shields also perished during that fateful battle in June 1965; and was the first Seabee to be awarded the Medal of Honor. Knox-class Frigate, USS Marvin Shields (FF-1066) was commissioned in 1971. The warship is named in his honor.



Virginia Department of Veterans Services Deputy Commissioner, Stephen Combs read a proclamation from Governor Glenn Youngkin. Veterans certificates and commemorative pins were distributed by Representative Rob Wittman and Art Garrison, of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 957. Tom Monahan provided closing remarks, and the ceremony concluded after taps and a moment of silence was observed.



This local ceremony honoring Vietnam War Veterans was echoed that day across the state and across the nation, as promulgated by the Vietnam War Recognition Act of 2017. The act formally designated March 29th as National Vietnam War Veterans Day and joins six other military centered observances honoring the sacrifices of service members both past and present.