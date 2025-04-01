Nebraska Football Coach speaks to Guard leaders about building strength, unity

LINCOLN, Neb. – More than 200 leaders from across the Nebraska Army and Air National Guard gathered for the annual Adjutant General’s “Strength in Unity” Leadership Symposium held March 3, 2025, at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln’s East Campus Union.



This year’s forum, which included presentations by Guard and local leaders, was focused on helping Nebraska Army and Air Guardsmen learn how to tackle the tough challenges they face daily.



In his opening remarks, Maj. Gen. Craig Strong, Nebraska National Guard adjutant general, explained the theme of this year’s symposium, “Strength in Unity.”



“The strength of our formation are the Soldiers and the Airmen… the people. And you have been given the solemn responsibility to lead them,” Strong said. “It’s an honor and a privilege to do so, and you should remind yourself of that every day.”



Strong noted that his first priority when he became the Adjutant General 20 months ago was improving recruiting and retention of talented men and women. While that is trending in the right direction, it is a continual fight, he said. Leadership is essential to that effort.



"Making sure they are trained, equipped and well led. The reason for our existence is our people," Strong said. "They are the strength of our organization."



Strong was then followed by a speaker who needs no introduction in the Cornhusker State: leader of the University of Nebraska football team, Head Coach Matt Rhule.



Rhule began by discussing the competition for recruiting top-shelf talent and then building the strength of a team. He offered a variety of cultural concepts relating to team strength and unity. Ubuntu, an African philosophical term for humanity towards others that translates to, "I am because you are," is one of the coach's favorites. He also talked about the Buddhist practice of mudita and defined it as experiencing joy in the success, happiness, or well-being of others.



But leadership doesn't always look joyful and pleasant, he said.



“When I think about a group of people coming together—sometimes we think that that’s this calm, gentle, happy process. But what we need are leaders,” said Rhule. “We need winners. We need the absolute best of the best.”



“They don’t have to be all the same” he added.



During his 45-minute presentation, Coach Rhule illustrated his points with images and anecdotes from world history as well as sports. This included pointing to several championship-winning NBA teams, namely the 1996 Chicago Bulls and 2008 Boston Celtics, while noting how painful this was for him as a New York Knicks fan.



According to Rhule, these teams had multiple star players who proved skeptics and critics wrong by the way they chose to prioritize their team’s success above their own individual roles.



“They don’t have to like each other, but they have to respect each other,” Rhule said.



That lesson is applicable across sports and other pursuits, he said.



“I honestly believe – at least in football – there’s three parts to it. There’s your roster, your talent. There’s the X’s and O’s and calling the right plays. But the locker room, the culture, the brotherhood, it’s as important as anything,” he said. “I believe we have to take it as seriously as our recruiting, as seriously as our X’s and O’s.”



“What is the brotherhood like? What is the sisterhood like in my unit? Are we there for each other? Are we sacrificing and pushing for one another?” Rhule said. “We try to teach it. You can’t just let people figure it out.”

Rhule also talked about the challenges of leading not only a team of football players, but an increasingly large organization filled with position coaches and dozens of support staff.



“I think we have to inspire purpose. You have to have purpose. Our players have to have purpose. The people who report to us have to have purpose. Purpose builds unity,” he said, echoing the theme of the symposium.



Both Strong and Rhule agreed that unity is essential if a strong team is going to succeed at a high level.



"Just as the strength of our country comes from our United States, the unity within your formation increases its strength," Strong said.



“How many of you remember a wingman who gave you the courage you may have needed when you were worried and stressed? ‘It’s going to be all right. I’ve got your back.’ That’s one thing we all have. We all have each other’s back.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2025 Date Posted: 04.06.2025 16:07 Story ID: 494681 Location: LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nebraska Football Coach speaks to Guard leaders about building strength, unity, by MAJ Scott Ingalsbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.