109th MPAD returns from the field with media operations lessons learned

Photo By Spc. Skylin Simpson | U.S. Army Spc. Dave Thompson, attached to the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Division, and U.S. Airman First Class Matthew Bergh, attached to 111th Attack Wing, pose for a picture during a field training exercise at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, April 4, 2025. The Soldiers executed the field training exercise to simulate combat conditions and hone their skills in a tactical environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Skylin Simpson)

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. - U.S. Soldiers with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, trained in a field exercise here, April 4-6, 2025, where they were tasked with running a media center in a notional combat environment.



During this training, 109th MPAD Soldiers set up field equipment, captured photos and videos of other units executing combat training and handled media relations to improve the unit's skills and readiness for future missions.



“The benefit of us being in the field while doing these exercises is that it prepares us for a deployment,” said Capt. Angela Clemons, a public affairs officer with the 109th MPAD. “It's important for public affairs personnel to be prepared to sleep in the field and operate in the field, because you may not always be in an environment that can provide a hard shell building. So it's important that we are able to complete our job duties, regardless of the environment that we're in.”



109th MPAD Soldiers responded to realistic combat scenarios, with public affairs specialists from the 28th Infantry Division, 111th Attack Wing, Joint Force Headquarters and Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs role-playing as journalists. Those role-players tested the 109th MPAD's ability to conduct media relations operations in high-stress situations. One scenario included a role-player approaching 109th MPAD Soldiers on the "battlefield" while they were covering infantry Soldiers training at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility here. 109th MPAD Soldiers were tested on their ability to professionally facilitate media relations and evacuate a journalist to safety with little notice.



They practiced several techniques for working with journalists, including staying calm and composed, responding to questions without being defensive, and bridging to the key messages of each mission.



“I always admire seeing other military occupational specialties operate and do their different tasks,” said Sgt. Du-Marc Mills, a public affairs specialist with the 109th MPAD, who covered Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment who conducted urban operations training . “They were just coming from a two mile ruck march. Some of them were doing some weapons training as well. So it was really nice to see.”



The public affairs Soldiers worked with Soldiers and Airmen from other units and civilian partners to improve the unit's overall readiness, not only for future coverage opportunities, but for them as individual public affairs specialists.



In successfully accomplishing these missions, the 109th MPAD became better prepared to fulfill the Army's obligation to keep the public informed with timely and accurate information.