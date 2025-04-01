Spotlight Airman: Tech. Sgt. Aaron Riebe Brings Expertise and New Perspectives

ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Mo.-- After nearly two decades in the Air Force, Tech. Sgt. Aaron Riebe, 139th Maintenance Squadron engine technician, embraces change and draws from his extensive experience in aircraft engine maintenance throughout his Air Force career. Riebe joined the Air Force in 2007 and transitioned to the Reserves in 2015, but later realized a desire for a major change. Now serving in the Missouri Air National Guard, Riebe brings a wealth of knowledge and fresh perspective to his new role.

"I've always worked on engines," Riebe said. "I was able to get engine run qualified as a Senior Airman, which was a big milestone for me, so I do have quite a bit of experience under my belt."

His expertise spans several C-130 models, including the retired E models, the various H models and the new J models, too. His skills with the C-130J engines and familiarity with complex systems, such as the eight-bladed propeller engines, positions him as a key asset to his current team, as the 139th Airlift Wing is in consideration for both these upgrades.

“I’ve worked on them for six years in Minnesota, so I will kind of be the go-to guy to get training from, on the new configurations we might get,” Riebe said.

As he integrates into his new team, Riebe has already offered his own insight and recommendations based on his previous experiences, suggesting new tools and procedures to improve shop operations, and he has picked up on new methods from his fellow wingmen, as well.

“It’s so interesting to see how different bases operate. We all have the same mission, the same planes, but the difference in procedures is so different sometimes,” Riebe said. “I hope I can be a benefit to this shop, and maybe other shops, as well.”

With his focus on collaboration and improvement, Riebe looks forward to continuing to contribute to the mission, growing in his skillset and career, and building meaningful relationships with his new team.

