U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Port Operations, Enabling Readiness

Photo By Sgt. Danielle Sturgill | U.S. Army Soldiers of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, move an AH-46 Apache helicopter during port operations in support of Salaknib 25 at Subic Bay, Philippines, April 1, 2025. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Army Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Danielle Sturgill, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)

FORT MAGSAYSAY, Philippines — U.S. Army Soldiers of the 25th Infantry Division participated in port operations by moving equipment and aircraft, such as AH-46 Apache and CH-47 Chinook helicopters, in support of Salaknib 25 at Subic Bay, Philippines, April 1, 2025.



“Learning how the Philippine military conducts operations has opened my eyes to how things can be run differently, as well as how we work together as allies and partners.” said U.S. Army 1st Lt. Chardonnay Durrah, unit movement officer of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division. “A lot of Philippine and U.S. Soldiers haven’t worked with the same aircraft platforms, so being able to cross-train and work with the aerial support is a huge impact on the training.”



Army port operations encompass a range of logistical activities centered around sea ports of embarkation and debarkation. These ports serve as critical nodes for moving large volumes of military cargo via strategic sealift. Approximately 80% of the Army’s deployed capabilities rely on ocean transport, underscoring the importance of well-executed port operations.



“It’s awesome to see the bigger picture by partnering with different branches and our allies and partners,” said Durrah. “Being here in the Philippines conducting port operations and having my soldiers exposed to this to really see how big an exercise can be has been awesome.”



Port operations directly influence the Army’s ability to sustain global operations and enable readiness for all who play a part in shipping, maintaining, and flying the aircraft. In modern military logistics, the ability to efficiently deploy personnel, equipment, and supplies is critical to maintaining mission readiness.



“It’s been a great time working with the Philippine military,” Durrah said. “We’re building partnerships and camaraderie here, as well as getting to do missions that are not as common as we do in Hawai’i.”



Through meticulous planning, advanced security measures, and strategic coordination, these operations enable the rapid deploying of equipment crucial to the training and instruction during Salaknib 25, allowing both U.S. soldiers and Philippine Army counterparts to gain familiarity with the aircraft and increase lethality.



“It’s important to work with our allies to prove our strength and lethality,” Durrah said. “We’re proving to the world how strong our militaries are by working together.”



Salaknib 25 continues to serve as a critical platform for fostering military cooperation, enhancing tactical capabilities, and building lasting professional relationships between the U.S. and Philippine Armed Forces.