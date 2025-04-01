343rd Bomb Squadron gains new commander

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La— Lt. Col. Jeremy L. Holt took command of the 343rd Bomb Squadron during a ceremony here April 5, 2025.



Holt previously served as director of operations for the 93rd Bomb Squadron, where he led its Formal Training Unit. The FTU produces more than 650 sorties and 250 combat aviators annually and serves as the schoolhouse for all B-52 Stratofortress aircrew.



Col. Aaron A Bohl, 307th Operations Group commander, illuminated how Holt has become an institution within the B-52 community.



“[Holt] has truly mastered the B-52, spending the last 20 years flying and training current and future combat aviators,” said Bohl.



Addressing the 343rd BS for the first time, Holt shared how he believed his leadership approach was a philosophy grounded in his personal experiences and lessons learned in the cockpit.



“It’s not about expecting perfect conditions, but knowing how to adjust and thrive in any environment,” he said.



Holt also encouraged the unit to maintain focus and build on its reputation of excellence.



“Our mission is critical, our duty is clear, and I know that we are capable of accomplishing anything that comes our way,” said Holt. “Let’s maintain control, analyze every challenge we face, take the necessary actions, and land as soon as conditions permit.”

