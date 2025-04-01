Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    343rd Bomb Squadron gains new commander

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2025

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware 

    307th Bomb Wing

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La— Lt. Col. Jeremy L. Holt took command of the 343rd Bomb Squadron during a ceremony here April 5, 2025.

    Holt previously served as director of operations for the 93rd Bomb Squadron, where he led its Formal Training Unit. The FTU produces more than 650 sorties and 250 combat aviators annually and serves as the schoolhouse for all B-52 Stratofortress aircrew.

    Col. Aaron A Bohl, 307th Operations Group commander, illuminated how Holt has become an institution within the B-52 community.

    “[Holt] has truly mastered the B-52, spending the last 20 years flying and training current and future combat aviators,” said Bohl.

    Addressing the 343rd BS for the first time, Holt shared how he believed his leadership approach was a philosophy grounded in his personal experiences and lessons learned in the cockpit.

    “It’s not about expecting perfect conditions, but knowing how to adjust and thrive in any environment,” he said.

    Holt also encouraged the unit to maintain focus and build on its reputation of excellence.

    “Our mission is critical, our duty is clear, and I know that we are capable of accomplishing anything that comes our way,” said Holt. “Let’s maintain control, analyze every challenge we face, take the necessary actions, and land as soon as conditions permit.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2025
    Date Posted: 04.06.2025 08:57
    Story ID: 494670
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 343rd Bomb Squadron gains new commander, by TSgt Callie Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Barksdale Air Force Base
    307th Bomb Wing
    343rd Bomb Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download