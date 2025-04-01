A legacy of duty: Vietnam veteran continues service with USACE

Courtesy Photo | Then Pfc. Joseph Drawdy, a U.S. Army Soldier, pauses for a photograph in Richmond,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Then Pfc. Joseph Drawdy, a U.S. Army Soldier, pauses for a photograph in Richmond, Virginia, before deploying to Vietnam in, 1971. Drawdy, a safety officer, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, reflected on his service during the war, for National Vietnam War Veterans Day. see less | View Image Page

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act signed into law in 2017, designates March 29 of each year as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.



The annual observance pays tribute to the courageous service and sacrifices of Vietnam War veterans and is part of a national effort to make amends for the lack of recognition those service members faced when they returned home decades ago.



In commemoration of this year’s observance, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District honors the service of District safety officer, Joseph (Joe) Drawdy.



While still in high school Drawdy decided to join the Army to increase his employment prospects. At that time, many employers were reluctant to hire young men who had not served in the military, fearing they could be drafted at any time, which would result in a loss of training investments and disruption in their workforce.



“I had an older brother who had gone through trade school and graduated near the top of his class,” explained Drawdy. “He was unable to find a job because he had not served in the military.”



Drawdy was also motivated to serve so he would receive training and obtain hands-on experience. To encourage enlistment, the Army offered volunteers the opportunity to choose their military occupational specialty if they were qualified, while draftees were most often assigned to roles based on the needs of the Army.



“I volunteered to join the Army so I could pick my MOS and go to the school I wanted,” said Drawdy. "That way, I could fulfill my military service, attend a quality trade school, and gain 3 years of valuable experience."



After attending basic training at Fort Dix, New Jersey and advanced individual training at the U.S. Army Engineer School at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Drawdy earned the 62B, heavy engineer equipment repairman MOS. Several months later he deployed to Vietnam.



During the war Drawdy was assigned to Headquarters Company, 27th Combat Engineer Battalion, 45th Engineer Group at Camp Eagle, Vietnam, from March 28, 1971, to Jan. 5, 1972. Camp Eagle served as the headquarters for the 101st Airborne Division’s major operations from March of 1969 until February 1972.



His unit was tasked with maintaining a section of Highway 1, which stretched from the Hai Van Pass just north of Da Nang up to Khe Sanh Combat Base near the North Vietnam border, ensuring vital routes remained trafficable.



"When the highway required repairs or expansion, we took care of the grading, clearing, and maintenance," explained Drawdy. "We blended PenePrime, an asphalt-based material, with the soil to create a solid surface for the road that was more durable and resistant to erosion.”



Drawdy’s primary duty was to repair his unit’s engineering equipment.



“I was part of a contact maintenance team,” said Drawdy. “When our equipment would break down in the field and could not be brought back in, we would go out in our truck to repair it. I did heavy equipment maintenance and worked on bulldozers, graders, rollers and asphalt machines.”



After the war Drawdy transitioned to the role of a 55D explosive ordnance disposal specialist, and later retired from the Army in 1991 with 20 years of service.



Drawdy later joined the USACE team as a civilian in 2007, and worked at Fort Benning, Georgia, before assuming his current position with the Savannah District. He credits the training and experience he gained serving in the Army with helping him in his career as a civilian.