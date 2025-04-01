Historic flooding cancels Thunder Over Louisville air show and fireworks

Photo By Dale Greer | River Road and the boat dock at 4th Street in Louisville, Ky., are under about four...... read more read more Photo By Dale Greer | River Road and the boat dock at 4th Street in Louisville, Ky., are under about four feet of water April 5, 2025. This year’s Thunder Over Louisville air show, scheduled for April 12, has been cancelled due to flooding on the banks of the Ohio River. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer) see less | View Image Page

Flooding along the banks of the Ohio River has led officials here to cancel this year’s Thunder Over Louisville air show and fireworks display, originally scheduled for April 12 downtown.



Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg made the announcement today during a 3 p.m. press conference.



Aerial demonstrations featuring the Kentucky Air National Guard’s C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and pararescuemen from the Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron were slated as key air show events.



Matt Gibson, president and CEO of Thunder sponsor Kentucky Derby Festival, said organizers were left with no option after Louisville had received more than 5 inches of rain since Thursday. Even more is forecast through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.



“Safety is always the top priority of the Kentucky Derby Festival and Thunder over Louisville,” Gibson said. “This weather event is like nothing we've seen — a Top 10 historic flooding event. While there is nothing we'd like to do more than bring everybody together on Saturday to watch one of the best air shows in the country and, arguably, the best fireworks show in the nation, we realized that, at this time, it's logistically impossible to do what we would do, and to do it safely.”



The Ohio River is currently at flood stage and expected to rise at least 10 more feet next week, Greenberg said, leading to inaccessible riverbanks and fast currents clogged with large amounts of dangerous debris. City officials have spent the past two days installing flood walls downtown, and many roads are now impassable.



Gibson noted that viewing areas along the Ohio will still be strewn with mud and debris next Saturday, and fast-flowing water would make it too dangerous for fireworks crews to access the river barges used as launch platforms during the show.



“Believe me when I say that we are just as disappointed as anyone,” Gibson added. “It is absolutely a labor of love for our staff, the board of directors, all of our sponsors and partners and those who help us make this happen. Our focus needs to be on the community and all of those affected by the weather. There are a lot of people in need right now.”



Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Wednesday in anticipation of a series of storm fronts that have spawned multiple tornadoes and major flooding across the Commonwealth.