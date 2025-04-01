Redhawk and Griffin pilots train together from Fresno Air National Guard Base

Redhawk fighter pilots and support personnel from the 123rd Fighter Squadron, 142d Fighter Wing, out of Portland, Oregon, joined the Griffin fighter pilots from the 194th Fighter Squadron, 144th Fighter Wing, at the Fresno Air National Guard Base, California, from March 7 through 14, 2025, for a week of superior fighter integration training and camaraderie.



The two squadrons plan these integrated trainings twice a year. Each winter, the 144th FW hosts the training at the Fresno Air National Guard Base and each summer, the 142d FW hosts the training at the Portland Air National Guard Base. These trainings offer an opportunity for both fighter squadrons to focus on four-ship defensive counter air and offensive counter air scenarios.



Four-ship defensive counter-air training consists of four aircraft working together to intercept and defend enemy air threats. For the training held this week, there were four pilots defending and four pilots posing as the enemy, for a total of eight aircraft taking off per training scenario. These integrated training scenarios include twice as many aircraft and pilots than a single squadron is usually able to do. They allow increased mission complexity and challenge pilots to further sharpen their skills.



Mission aside, the training provides the ability for the pilots to debrief and communicate face to face. Having constructive conversations after a mission is where the most learning happens and where the pilots find they can most improve for the next exercise.



“It is critical that both the 194th FS and the 123rd FS maintain interoperability with one another”, says Lt. Col. James Hastings, commander 194th FS, “in the event that a large-scale conflict would arise, it is incredibly likely we would be deployed together. This training allows essential familiarity and builds life-saving relationships.”



While both the Griffins and the Redhawks have a full squadron of aircraft, the ability to fly outside of their regular airspace proves invaluable to the pilots.



Maj. Brandon Wigton, a pilot from the 123rd FS, said, “There’s a familiarity that happens when you’re flying at home, you get used to the terrain, used to the pilots flying next to you. Having the opportunity to fly in unfamiliar terrain with un-familiar pilots provides readiness training not available to us at home.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2025 Date Posted: 04.05.2025 19:09 Story ID: 494663 Location: FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Redhawk and Griffin pilots train together from Fresno Air National Guard Base, by TSgt Rebecca M Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.