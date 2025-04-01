Barren, Green, and Nolin River dams operating as intended, providing flood damage reduction

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District is actively monitoring water levels at reservoirs in the Green River Area, including Barren River, Green River, and Nolin River lakes, following significant rainfall over the last 48-72 hours. Each of the reservoirs still have flood storage capacity to manage additional runoff and reduce downstream flooding risks. These reservoirs are part of a broader system managed by USACE, designed to temporarily store excess water from heavy rainfall until river and stream levels recede, preventing further downstream flooding.



Reservoir Updates as of today, Saturday, April 5, at 6:00 a.m.:

Green River Lake is currently at 693.6 feet (MSL) and utilizing 41 percent of flood storage, and still rising.

Current forecast estimates that Green River Lake could reach somewhere between 702-705 MSL. For context, Summer Pool is 675 and Spillway Crest is 713.



Barren River Lake is currently at 577.6 feet (MSL) and utilizing 61 percent of flood storage, and still rising.

Current forecast estimates that Barren River Lake could reach somewhere between 584-586 MSL. For context, Summer Pool is 552 and Spillway Crest is 590.



Nolin River Lake is currently at 533.8 feet (MSL) and utilizing 35 percent of flood storage, and still rising.

Current forecast estimates that Nolin River Lake could reach somewhere between 552-555 MSL. For context, Summer Pool is 515 and Spillway Crest is 560.



We do not anticipate spillway flow at any of the three reservoirs, but Barren River Lake in Glasgow, Kentucky, could potentially see a new pool of record as the highest pool of record is 583 feet MSL, set 36 years ago in March 1989.Green River Lake in Campbellsville, Kentucky, could also potentially see a new record pool, as the highest pool of record is 705.2 feet MSL, set 46 years ago in January 1979. Highest pool elevations can be found here: https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Rivers-and-Reservoirs/ (scroll down and select “Louisville District Highest Pool Elevations).



The dams at these projects are operating as intended and there are no dam safety concerns.



All lakes are releasing the minimum amount of water in accordance with their approved water control manuals. After downstream river levels recede, flood storage will be released. Those releases will be closely monitored, and if downstream conditions, change, releases will be reduced to store additional flood water.



USACE reminds the public to stay vigilant and prepared, as conditions can change rapidly. Resources for flood preparedness can be found at www.ready.gov/floods.



To view current lake levels, visit: http://www.lrl-wc.usace.army.mil/reports/lkreport.html.



USACE is committed to keeping the public informed as conditions change. For updates, visit: https://www.facebook.com/LouisvilleUSACE.



For more information visit, https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Louisville-District/Severe-Weather-Event-April-2025/

