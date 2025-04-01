Bridge Crewmember and Infantryman named Best Warrior and NCO in 2025 Connecticut Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

Photo By Sgt. Matthew Lucibello | Connecticut Army National Guard Spc. Anthony Delia, an Army firefighter assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Matthew Lucibello | Connecticut Army National Guard Spc. Anthony Delia, an Army firefighter assigned to the 246th Engineer Detachment (Firefighting), 192nd Engineer Battalion, throws his combat uniform out of a pool during the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge 100 meter swim test, part of the 2025 Connecticut Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, at the Naval Submarine Base New London, Groton, Connecticut, March 22, 2025. After finishing a 100 meter swim, each competitor had to remove their uniform and throw it out of the pool before exiting. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello) see less | View Image Page

NIANTIC, Conn. — Twenty-two Connecticut Army National Guard soldiers competed against each other to earn the title of Best Warrior and Best Non-Commissioned Officer during the 2025 Connecticut Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition March 20-23, 2025.



Spc. Matthew Hallgren, a bridge crewmember assigned to the 250th Engineer Company (Multi-Role Bridge Company), 192nd Engineer Battalion, and Sgt. Brandon Chang, an infantryman assigned to Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 102nd Infantry Regiment, came out on top this year, earning the titles of Best Warrior and Best Non-Commissioned Officer.



“There was no good reason not to [compete],” said Spc. Hallgren. “It's a good competition, [it] pushes you to the limits, it's a good way to test yourself. I honestly think everyone should compete in this, from the company level up to the battalion, to the brigade, to the state, because I think there's no reason not to. It just pushes you. Like if you signed up to join the Army, you should be fine with doing a ruck [march] and shooting. You know, like at least in my company, we build bridges, so I don't get a lot of chances to train on like the cool army infantry stuff. That's not something I do frequently, so to me that's cool. Some people, that's their job, that's regular, but it's a good experience and as I said it's just about pushing yourself.”



The Best Warrior Competition, or BWC, is an annual event in which soldiers from across the Connecticut National Guard test their marksmanship, Warrior tasks and drills, physical fitness and mental acuity in a series of challenges to determine who is the best junior enlisted soldier and noncommissioned officer in our organization.



This year, the Connecticut National Guard worked with our NATO partners to allow competitors to earn the Norwegian Foot March Badge and the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge, or GAFPB.





The competition started on Thursday with an Army Combat Fitness Test, or ACFT, at Camp Nett in Niantic. Following the ACFT, the competitors were bused to the East Haven Rifle Range where they qualified on their M4 carbines, conducted the pistol marksmanship portion for the GAFPB, participated in a stress shoot and lastly, attempted to disassemble and reassemble an M249 Squad Automatic Weapon. Following this, the soldiers traveled back to Camp Nett, changed into their dress uniforms, and appeared before a military evaluation board.



On Friday, the competitors started early at four in the morning and conducted night and day land navigation. Following this, they were tested on their warrior tasks and drills, including disassembling and reassembling their assigned weapon, donning chemical protective gear, and applying lifesaving methods via tactical combat casualty care. After their lunch, the competitors were transported to the Hop River Trail in Manchester, where they conducted a 18.6 mile hike with a 33 pound pack to meet the requirements for the GAFPB and Norwegian Foot March Badge.



Saturday started off with the GAFPB physical fitness test at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, which included sprints, a 1000 meter run and a chin-up test. After that was complete, the soldiers conducted the GAFPB's swim test. The first segment of the test consisted of a 100 meter swim in combat uniform that had to be completed in less than four minutes. After that distance was swam, each competitor had to remove their uniform while treading water in the deepest section of the pool, unaided, and without holding onto the ledge before they were able to exit. Once these tests were finished, the competitors were bused back to Camp Nett for their final challenge, a written test.



On Sunday, an award ceremony was held for Hallgren and Chang. These soldiers will represent Connecticut and the Connecticut Army National Guard against neighboring states during the 2025 Region One Best Warrior Competition.