188th Civil Engineer Squadron Will Head to Portugal for Strategic Base Improvement

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. – Airmen from the 188th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) are preparing to go to Portugal for a two-week temporary duty (TDY) assignment aimed at enhancing both operational readiness and infrastructure at Lajes Field, a strategic U.S. Air Force installation in the Azores.



One of the squadron’s main tasks will be taking on major construction projects, including the demolition of two buildings and the interior buildout of a room within an existing warehouse. These projects align with key training metrics for the Airmen, allowing them to apply their expertise in real-world conditions.



“The buildout of a large interior room within a warehouse requires the skillsets of multiple trades working together. Construction of new walls and the addition of water, electric and HVAC systems provide an opportunity for multiple trades to hone their core competencies,” said Lt. Col. Robert T. Hudson, 188th Civil Engineer Squadron commander. “Heavy equipment operators will also have the opportunity to conduct building demolition.”



The TDY serves a dual purpose: ensuring members complete required annual training while simultaneously providing additional construction capabilities for base projects. These enhancements directly support the Air Force’s force projection capabilities, as Lajes Field serves as a critical staging location for operations in the European theater.



“Lajes is a strategic location when it comes to staging and potential movement into Europe,” explained Hudson. “This mission not only supports base improvements but also strengthens our partnerships and interoperability with our allies.”



Lajes Field has played a pivotal role in U.S. military operations dating back to World War II. The base was used as a key refueling and logistics hub, facilitating transatlantic operations. Throughout the Cold War, it remained a critical asset for U.S., supporting airlift, reconnaissance, and rapid response missions.



Today, Lajes Field serves as a vital waypoint to project the Air Force’s power across multiple theaters. Building on Lajes Field’s storied role in U.S. military history, this deployment hands the 188th CES a chance to test their mettle on a global stage. This TDY also enhances the squadron’s ability to operate as a cohesive unit in a deployed environment. Many of the Airmen have never traveled on military orders outside the United States, making this an invaluable experience in mobility and logistics.



“The ability to deploy as a unit is a positive by-product,” said Hudson. “It takes significant effort to pack bags, load onto a plane, and arrive at a target location six to seven time zones away. The experiences gained just from that are tremendous. This mission strengthens the overall effectiveness of our squadron and prepares our Airmen for future deployments.”



Beyond fostering camaraderie and technical skill development, the mission’s impact extends far beyond the squadron itself.



The improvements at Lajes Field contribute directly to the Air Force’s global strategic posture. By enhancing a key logistics and staging hub, the 188th CES plays a role in maintaining readiness for agile combat employment and rapid global mobility —two of the Air Force’s priorities. These efforts ensure that U.S. forces have facilities necessary to sustain operations in contested environments.



As the 188th CES tackles this TDY at Lajes Field, they’re doing more than upgrading a critical hub—they’re cementing their own legacy as a battle-ready team and primed to deliver engineering prowess wherever the Air Force demands. From strengthening infrastructure that powers global operations to mastering the demands of deployed environments, these Airmen are building the skills and grit to excel in future missions, ensuring they remain a resilient cornerstone of readiness in an unpredictable world.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2025 Date Posted: 04.05.2025 12:12 Story ID: 494653 Location: FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US