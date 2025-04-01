USCGC Oliver Henry rescues two mariners near Namoluk Atoll, Spotlights EPIRB value ahead of 406 Day

SANTA RITA, Guam — Just days ago, on March 29, 2025, the crew of the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) raced to Namoluk Atoll in the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), rescuing two mariners adrift in an 18-foot skiff.



Spotted by a Caroline Islands Air aircrew, the distressed vessel was quickly reached by Oliver Henry’s crew. The crew recovered the survivors and safely returned them—along with their skiff—to Namoluk, coordinating with local authorities.



Lt. Ray Cerrato, Oliver Henry’s commanding officer, said, “Bringing mariners back to their families never gets old—it’s a feeling that stays with you. This isn’t our first time, and yet every rescue reminds us why we’re out here. We’re proud to be part of this Pacific community, connected by water, and ready to step up for our Freely Associated partners whenever they need us.”



This latest success comes ahead of April 6—406 Day—celebrating the 406 MHz frequency of Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacons (EPIRBs) and Personal Locator Beacons (PLBs).



While the Namoluk rescue relied on sharp eyes and swift response, it echoes last year’s Pikelot Atoll drama—where three mariners spelled “HELP” with palm fronds—and underscores a critical gap: too many still don’t leverage technology.



The EPIRB Edge: Contrast Namoluk with Oliver Henry’s July 2024 Black Pearl rescue, where an Inmarsat C distress alert (an EPIRB variant) pinpointed a stricken yacht, enabling a rapid save 200 nautical miles from Palau. Or consider the September 2024 Satawal rescue, where a 406 MHz PLB, activated 27 nautical miles north-northeast of Satawal, guided Oliver Henry’s crew to six fishermen adrift after engine failure. Within hours, the Oliver Henry crew towed the 22-foot boat back to safety and returned the mariners home. These successes prove EPIRBs and PLBs shrink the Pacific’s vast search grid into a precise target, slashing response times and boosting survival odds.



Pacific Challenges, Real Stakes: Spanning millions of square miles with remote islands, the Pacific tests SAR limits. Recent cases highlight the need:



• Pikelot Atoll (April 2024): Three mariners stranded for days were found after a relative’s call sparked a search—palm fronds spelling “HELP” guided rescuers, but an EPIRB could have saved critical time.

• Palau Divers (December 2024): Drifting divers were found by chance when a fisherman stumbled across them—a fluke an EPIRB could have turned into certainty.

• RMI Sea Ambulance (March 2025): A medical vessel vanished in the Republic of the Marshall Islands, its crew still missing despite exhaustive searches—a tragedy a distress beacon might have prevented.



406-Day Call to Action: On April 6 (4/06), the U.S. Coast Guard urges mariners to embrace EPIRBs and PLBs, which beam exact locations to rescuers via satellite. In a region where distance, weather, and isolation can turn hours into days, these devices aren’t just tools—they’re lifelines.



“Every rescue we do reinforces the value of preparation,” Lt. Cerrato added. “An EPIRB can mean the difference between a story of survival and one of loss.”



Remember, properly register your EPIRB—for free—to help responders find you quickly. Update registration if you transfer the device or vessel, and if it’s loaned, tell the device's owner your plans.



-USCG-



