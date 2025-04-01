Oregon National Guard celebrates renovations to the W.D. Jackson Armory in Portland

Photo By John Hughel | Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General of Oregon (center-left) and Oregon Army...... read more read more Photo By John Hughel | Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General of Oregon (center-left) and Oregon Army National Guard Lt. Col. Anna Robledo, 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Commander (center-right) and other dignitaries cut a ceremonial ribbon to highlight recent renovations at the Oregon Army National Guard’s W.D. Jackson Armory, located in Portland, Oregon, on April 4, 2025. Initially constructed in 1963 and featuring an additional 6,100-square-foot storage building added in 1991, this $9.4 million renovation project will extend the armory’s lifespan for another 25 years. (Air National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Oregon Army National Guard’s W.D. Jackson Armory, located in Portland, Oregon, hosted a formal ribbon cutting ceremony on April 4, 2025, to officially unveil the recently completed renovations to the facility.



Presiding over the occasion, Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General of Oregon, said that the upgrades and renovations will continue to serve “as a cornerstone for training, readiness, and community engagement into the future."



“The scope of these renovations is impressive,” he said, magnifying some of the projects objectives. “The facility now boasts new water line, seismic upgrades, energy-efficient windows, new flooring, fresh paint inside and out, and updated bathrooms. They represent our investment in the future of the Oregon National Guard.”



Originally constructed in 1963 and featuring an additional 6,100-square-foot storage building added in 1991, this $9.4 million renovation project will now extend the armory’s lifespan for another 25 years. The renovations are part of the U.S. Army Service Life Extension Program (ASLEP) and are funded by a combination of federal resources and bond sales by the State of Oregon.



Additionally, dilapidated roads were replaced, backup generators were installed, and caged storage areas for equipment were created. Facility designs were provided by BBL Architects, focusing on cost-effective and energy-efficient improvements for the Oregon Military Department.



“This project exemplifies what we can accomplish through partnership and collaboration. I want to recognize the tremendous work of the Oregon Military Department, AGI Construction, P&C Construction, and BBL Architects,” Gronewold said.



The two-story building, located on the southern edge of the Portland Air National Guard Base, was officially renamed in 1975 as the William D. Jackson Armory in honor of the former Commander of Battery ‘A’ of the 148th Field Artillery in Portland.



“Over the last 60 years, the Jackson Armory has been a gathering point for Oregon Citizen-Soldiers. It has supported domestic operations, multiple deployments to Iraq, and most recently the mobilization of the Battalion this summer to Iraq and Syria,” said Lt. Col. Anna Robledo, Commander of the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery. “We are very grateful for the support from the Oregon Military Department, our state, and our partners in the community of Portland who made these upgrades possible.”



The armory stands as a symbol of dedication and mission readiness, housing both the Alpha and Charlie Batteries of the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment, part of the 41st Infantry Combat Team, alongside the 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment of the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team. Over the past several years, soldiers have committed themselves to rigorous preparations for deployments and the warm reunions with family members at the armory - vividly illustrating the resiliency and unity that the armory embraces.



“The halls are quiet today at Jackson Armory as our rear detachment is continuing their training over at the coast, and our brothers and sisters in arms continue their defensive operations in the Middle East,” Robledo said.



Approximately 230 members of the unit were mobilized on August 9, 2024, to support Operation Inherent Resolve, which was directed to advise, assist, and enable partner forces to defeat terrorist elements throughout the Central Command Area of Responsibility.



The W.D. Jackson Armory also houses the Soldiers of the 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment, whose most recent mobilization sent them to Poland in support of the European Deterrence Initiative as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve in April 2021, returning home in January 2022.



“I am proud that the Oregon National Guard remains the service of choice for Oregonians. Our Citizen-Soldiers come from every corner of this great state, bringing diverse skills, perspectives, and a shared commitment to service,” Gronewold said, emphasizing the impact of the renovations for the service members assigned to the armory. “They deserve facilities that match their dedication, and Jackson Armory now stands as an example of our promise to provide exactly that.”