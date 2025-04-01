Florida National Guard Family Programs hosted their inaugural Camp Blanding Family Programs Military Community Resource Day, at the Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, April 4, 2025. The purpose of the event is to provide servicemembers a centralized location to learn about the multitude of programs gearded towards providing resources to them.

The FLNG Family Program consists of Family Readiness, Family Assistance and the Child & Youth Program. Each program provides specialized services to meet individual needs.

Brian Stewart, a Soldier & Family Readiness specialist, is familiar with the FLNG and understands the importance of getting the resource information out to the masses. Camp Blanding is a location that he believes is the heart of the FLNG community.

"What brought this event about, was knowing the struggles that Florida guardsmen and their families go through," said Stewart. "and knowing the resources that are available to them. We're here just connecting the dots."

With various vendors on site, Airmen and Soldiers are encouraged to speak with the representatives to better understand the services that are offered.

For more info, contact Family Assistance at (800) 226-0360, FLNG Family Programs FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/FLNGStateFamilyPrograms/

