"Not an Award You Want": Soldier Reflects on Purple Heart, Sacrifice

FORT CARSON, Colo. -- U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jared Grindstaff, a field artillery targeting officer assigned to Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division was presented a Purple Heart during a ceremony in the Hurtgen Forest room on Fort Carson, April 3, 2025.

“While serving as a team leader and a gunner in Comanche Troop, 7th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment in the Moqur district of Northwestern Afghanistan, Grindstaffs team was attacked while on patrol,” said Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson.“They encountered a pressure plate improvised explosive device; the resulting blast left Grindstaff injured. Despite the challenges he faced, he continued to lead his Soldiers and remain composed.”

That same composure was demonstrated when Grindstaff approached the podium and began his speech. He expressed his reservations about public speaking, yet he was able to steel himself despite his shaking hands. He drew on the presence of his faith and family for strength, stating “Second, only to God, is my wife.”

“The Purple Heart is not an award you want; it’s not an award you chase. To get it, you have to be in a situation that you don’t want to be in,” Grindstaff said. “But for those that have been in that situation, you understand having someone in your corner is the best way to make it through.”

Grindstaff continued to express a deep level of gratitude for the presence of his wife, his children and even his brothers, who surprised him by showing up for this powerful and significant moment in his life. His brothers, who are veterans themselves, could appreciate the weight of the ceremony. His children, every age from teen to toddler, are also well aware of their fathers legacy.

“I’ve taken my kids out here to the memorial walls,” Said Grindstaff, referring to the Mountain Post Warrior Memorial. Through tears and with pride, he recalled the names of the allies he served alongside that gave their lives.

Countless Purple Hearts have been presented since the awards inception as the “Badge of Military Merit” and subsequent revival nearly two centuries later. Each one represents U.S. service members who were either wounded or killed, in service to the nation. Grindstaff now stands among them and lives on to honor the brave men and women who have given so much. The sacrifice of so many, in addition to Grindstaffs, is a testament to the resilience and courage of the American Soldier.

