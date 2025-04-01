Combining Education, Leadership and Availability

Photo By Sgt. Terron Williams | An instructor, from Central Texas College, gives a block on instruction to a class at...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Terron Williams | An instructor, from Central Texas College, gives a block on instruction to a class at the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command's Chapel. The 13th ACSC, Fort Cavazos' Education Center and Central Texas College created a program trough a joint partnership to bring college courses to the local area for Soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Terron Williams) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – In an effort to support Soldier education, Command Sgt. Maj. Amador Aguillen Jr., 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command’s Senior Enlisted Advisor, partnered with Central Texas College to bring college courses directly to 13th ACSC’s footprint. The initiative allows troops to attend classes during lunch breaks or after duty hours, making higher education more accessible than ever.



“Overall, the objective of this program is to get things started,” said Aguillen. “It’s to make it easier for Soldiers, family members and senior Non-Commissioned Officers that haven’t started their education.”



The program is a combined product of collaborative efforts between 13th ACSC, Fort Cavazos’ Education Center and Central Texas College.



Established in 1965 and starting classes in the fall of 1967, Central Texas College is no stranger to serving the military community.



“We pride ourselves on being able to always meet the needs of the military when it comes to education,” said Dr. Michelle Carter, Chancellor of Central Texas College. “We're not just an education provider, we partner with the military to ensure you all have the educational opportunities that you deserve.”



The program offers 8-week courses based on the needs of the Soldiers and the command, all locally set up within the 13th ACSC Chapel, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and after work hours at 4:45 p.m. to 7:10 p.m, with classes being offered every eight weeks.



“We received a request from the Command Sgt. Maj., who is very pro education, seeking to have opportunities for his Soldiers to participate in a voluntary education program,” said Sheri Buono, Education Support Specialist at the Education Center here.



With bringing full-on college courses out of the traditional classroom and into a different environment, like the 13th ACSC Chapel, it can bring challenges.



“I think one of the challenges that we face is probably internet capabilities, but we have instructors that are qualified and very creative, able to teach the course without the internet,” said Jackie Haire, Central Texas College’s Dean of Military Operations. “We went old school, we had a whiteboard, and we made it happen, our instructors are very accommodating to make sure students can learn with or without the internet.”



With such accommodating instructors and the constant support from the command team, the classroom atmosphere fosters a cohesive learning experience for the students.



“It’s really nice to see colleges be like, hey we’re here with you, we’ll walk with you, we’ll adjust with you,” said Sgt. Thomas Commander, command team driver, and classroom participant of the program.

The classes are not just limited to Soldiers, family members can also take part.



Students currently enrolled in online college at a different college can also take part in these in-person classes as long as they coordinate with their school prior to attending.



With 13th ACSC, the Fort Cavazos Education Center and Central Texas College all coming together to take a comprehensive approach to education, students are now more empowered to start or continue their pursuit of a higher education.



“We hope this engagement will spark other leaders to say, let’s get this in our unit too,” said Bouno. “The support of the leadership at the command level makes the difference.”