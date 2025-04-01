Military and Family Readiness Center prepares 25.2 cycle deployers

The 319th Force Support Squadron Military and Family Readiness Center held a pre-deployment event for approximately 60 airmen tasked in the 25.2 cycle and their families March 27, 2025.



The 25.2 cycle of the Air Force Force Generation deployment model begins in April of 2025 and ends in October of 2025. AFFORGEN is the Air Force’s deployment model that operates on a 24-month system. AFFORGEN affords Combatant Commanders more sustainable force offerings of personnel and airpower, and aims to synchronize entire units in the deployment process so airmen train, deploy and reconstitute together.



One of the key components to Great Power Competition is ensuring Combatant Commanders have the resources and manpower they need for on-demand power projection. At the Wing-level, ensuring airmen are building high-end readiness beyond warfighter skills is a power projection enabler.



Initiatives like the M&FRC’s pre-deployment event ensure airmen and their families have the resources they need to build and maintain full-spectrum resilience.



“Deployments present some of the most challenging and rewarding experiences of an Airman’s career,” said Col. Timothy Monroe, commander for the 319th RW, “You will learn skills downrange that can shape your career in powerful ways. I’m incredibly proud of your dedication and resilience, you represent the very best of our Wing.”



Tech. Sgt. Matthew Richardson, non-commissioned officer in charge for the 319th FSS M&FRC, noted resilience is like any other skill an airman learns in their career and requires training, resources and practice to be mastered.



“It’s essential,” said Richardson. “If we don’t offer this training, it’s like expecting somebody to do a job they’ve never done without giving them any tools, training or education.”



The training also provided airmen and their families with an in-depth understanding of the AFFORGEN phases: Prepare, Certify, Ready to Commit and Reset, with a strong emphasis on the mental resilience and family readiness tools offered for the unique challenges associated with each phase.



Richardson noted, ensuring family members have a working understanding of the deployment process and experience is key in their ability to adapt to and overcome the logistical and emotional challenges associated with each phase of the deployment cycle.



“It’s huge that they feel like they’re connected and part of the military family,” said Richardson. “If airmen are not in a good headspace because they have things going on back home, that’s what the M&FRC and my deployment program are here for—to help support those families and provide guidance whenever they need it.”



The M&FRC’s deployment program offers pre- and post-deployment briefings for airmen and their family members, confidential counseling services, deployment planning guides and advice, and referrals to support programs like Give Parents a Break which offers 16-hours of free child care per month for children of deployed service members.



You can find more information under the “Deployment Guide” on the AF Connect app, or by visiting the M&FRC website at https://grandforks319fss.com/mfrc/



You can also reach the M&FRC deployment support team Monday - Friday between 7:30 am and 4:30 pm by calling (701) 747-3241 and (701) 747-6711 if there are after hour emergencies.

