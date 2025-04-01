Fort McCoy prepares to open Pine View Campground for 2025 on May 1

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of Pine View Campground at Pine View Recreation Area is shown Sept. 12, 2024,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of Pine View Campground at Pine View Recreation Area is shown Sept. 12, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The recreation area includes acres of publicly accessible land with hiking trails, Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range. Pine View Recreation Area offers four-season, year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing, and more. See more about the area at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/categories/outdoor-recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

One of the Army’s best kept outdoor recreation secrets — Pine View Campground — is getting ready to reopen for the 2025 recreation season May 1, said Supervisory Recreational Specialist Alex Karis with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR).



The Outdoor Recreation maintenance team is busy getting everything ready, Karis said.



“We are also coordinating with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works to get the comfort stations opened up and cleaned by the end of April.



As with every year, Karis said the reopen date depends on weather, but they are looking at being fully operational by May 1.



From 2020-2024, Pine View Campground has had very successful years, Karis said. For 2025, DFMWR officials hope to see that continued success.



Pine View Campground is part of the Pine View Recreation Area. Now celebrating 53 years of use, Pine View Recreation Area includes hundreds of acres of publicly accessible land with miles hiking trails, the La Crosse River that’s home to several species of trout, Trout Falls on the La Crosse River, Suukjak Sep Lake and Suukjak Sep Creek, the campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range.



“Pine View Recreation Area offers four-season, year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing, and more,” Karis said in previous news articles. “In … the entire Pine View Recreation Area there’s opportunities to enjoy some fantastic outdoor recreation opportunities.”



One activity includes participating in Wisconsin’s fishing season, which prospective anglers can partake in along the La Crosse River in the Pine View Recreation Area near the campground. Anglers must have the required Fort McCoy fishing license and related Wisconsin fishing license and trout stamp to be able to fish on the installation. Learn more about fishing rules and requirements for Fort McCoy by visiting the Fort McCoy iSportsman page at https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net.



“Suukjak Sep Lake also offers a place for anglers to try their hand at fishing,” Karis said. “It’s stocked with rainbow trout every year and it’s a popular fishing venue.”



The lake was formerly known as Squaw Lake. The new name, Suukjak Sep, translates to “black wolf” in the Ho-Chunk language and was renamed in recent years. The lake is a man-made impoundment on Suukjak Sep Creek, which was also recently renamed. The creek itself was named Squaw Creek sometime in the mid-1800s.



Great outdoor recreation opportunities for the public abound at Pine View, Karis said. Among them is to try out the Pine View Recreation Area hiking trails, Karis said.



“If you want to see something incredibly beautiful, then come see Trout Falls,” Karis said. “There’s no swimming or wading at the falls. However, it is very scenic and is a popular stop for our guests.”



The equipment-issue operation at Recreational Equipment Checkout also will be fully available.



Also, some of the services that are available at the campground include:



• full-service campsites and cabins, including many new cabins.



• fishing and hiking trails (for guests only).



• lake/beach (no lifeguards on duty).



• rental equipment.



• shuffleboard.



• miniature golf.



• comfort stations (toilets/showers).



• camp store (retail items, such as wood, are available via delivery to sites).



• yurts, tent sites, and basic electric sites.



• playgrounds and pavilions.



• basketball, volleyball, and horseshoes areas.



“As with every year, we want to thank all our guests who come back every year to spend time at the campground,” Karis said. “We’re looking forward to having a successful, busy year once again at the campground. We invite new campers to come by. It’s worth the trip.”



The campground reservation office is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To reserve a site or a cabin, call 502-898-3517/2619. For additional information, such as rates and fees, go to https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/pine-view-campground.