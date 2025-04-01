Rough River Lake will reach spillway elevation following significant rainfall, dam operating as intended

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District is actively monitoring this week’s forecasted heavy rainfall and is preparing for potential wide-spread, moderate to major flooding throughout portions of Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio. Cumulative rainfall totals for this event may range from 2 to more than15 inches, resulting in elevated lake levels at the district’s Flood Risk Management (FRM) reservoirs.



Based on current data, the Louisville District is forecasting that Rough River Lake, Falls of Rough, Kentucky, could reach its spillway pool of 524 feet Mean Sea Level (MSL) as early as tonight, April 4, 2025. Current forecasts show that the pool could reach anywhere between 530 and 532 MSL. As of today, April 4, 2025, the project is currently 91 percent full and can store approximately another 1.2 inches of additional runoff before reaching the spillway.



A spillway event is not a failure of the dam. A spillway event just means that the dam has reached its storage capacity and we are unable to hold back the lake above a specified elevation. The spillway is designed to provide a safe path for the excess flows once the dam reaches maximum capacity.



Rough River Dam is operating as designed, and there are no immediate dam safety concerns. USACE regularly inspects and monitors instruments to check the health of the dam. The frequency of these checks increases when the lake level rises. This ensures that the structure is performing as designed and allows for detection of areas of concern. Throughout this event we will be performing 24/7 onsite monitoring in addition to twice daily instrumentation checks.



The dam significantly reduces the risk of flooding to surrounding communities. However, it does not eliminate the risk. Even when the dam operates as intended, downstream flooding could still occur if a very large rainfall event were to require unusually large quantities of water to be released through the dam’s spillway.



If the project’s pool elevation reaches the uncontrolled spillway sill, flow will begin unimpeded thru the spillway. The project’s water control manual and authorized water control plan will dictate the appropriate gate settings at the control tower during spillway flow conditions. These gate settings are based on pool elevation, computed inflow, and river stages at downstream control points. Outflow from the lake during a spillway flow event can be much higher than outflows normally experienced at the project. Once the pool elevation has receded below the spillway sill, gate settings will be made at the control tower to return the pool to its normal level, as soon as possible.



When spillway flow occurs, the following downstream areas could be impacted: Falls of Rough, Hartford, Dundee, Livermore and other areas in Ohio County along Rough River. Additionally, upstream impacts to residential structures and roadways will occur if the reservoir reaches elevations above 527.



Areas around the shoreline and adjacent to creeks and streams may also be impacted because of the increased level of the lake. Adjacent landowners who have items located below the flowage easement line, also known as the yellow line, should make every effort to remove those items quickly before the land becomes inundated by flood waters.



USACE is working with local and state emergency operation managers to keep people who may be affected by this situation safe and informed.



USACE reminds the public to stay vigilant and prepared, as weather conditions can change rapidly. Resources for flood preparedness can be found at www.ready.gov/floods.



To view current lake levels, visit: http://www.lrl-wc.usace.army.mil/reports/lkreport.html.



Public safety is our number one priority, and USACE is committed to keeping the public informed as conditions change. For updates, visit: https://www.facebook.com/LouisvilleUSACE.



For more information visit, https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Louisville-District/Severe-Weather-Event-April-2025/



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) completed Rough River Dam in 1959. Although flood risk management is the project’s primary purpose, the dam also provides recreation, fish and wildlife conservation, and provides water supply to nearby communities. The project reduces flood damages along approximately 89 miles on the Rough River, 71 miles on the Green River, and to a lesser extent on the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers. The project has a drainage area of 454 square miles. Since becoming operational, the dam has provided more than $360 million in flood damage reduction benefits.



The dam is currently between major remedial phases. Phase I has been completed, which was relocating the crest road and performing foundation grouting across the centerline of the dam. Phase II is construction of a new outlet works and a full depth cut off wall across the dam alignment. USACE is in the process of making a contract award for Phase II repairs. Anticipated contract award is scheduled for August 2025.

