CE Profiles: Sense of Purpose Launches Staff Sgt. Select Mariah Hayden to New Heights

Once held back by doubt and hesitation, Staff Sgt. select Mariah Hayden now unequivocally stands as a 2024 Air Force Outstanding Airman of the Year – serving as a true testament to the power of grit and self-determination.



Hayden had always been drawn to the idea of devoting her life’s mission to a greater cause. She remembers seeing an advertisement to join the Army in high school and thinking, "It would be awesome to serve," but talked herself out of it, doubting she was strong enough.



Amid significant life changes, including the passing of her father, she met her now-husband, a local firefighter at the time whose dedication to service reignited her own pursuit of service above self. She initially considered joining the Air Force in search of a higher purpose, however, doubt crept in once again. “My husband went to meet with the recruiter on my behalf, and he shipped out a month later to serve as a firefighter,” Hayden recalled.



For five years, Hayden watched her husband’s career unfold at Kadena Air Base, Japan, and Beale Air Force Base, California. As his service neared its end, she contemplated her own ambitions. She recollected, “Seeing his career empowered me, I wanted to be part of something bigger – I could do this.”



Hayden began meeting with recruiters, but continued to struggle with uncertainty. Seeking clarity, she moved to Cambodia to teach English, but when COVID-19 shuttered in-person schooling, she was suddenly at a crossroads. “That was my sign. I was going to join the Air Force,” she decided.



With renewed confidence and a clear sense of direction, she returned home and made the commitment she had often doubted she could make. This time, there was no hesitation.



Currently, Hayden serves as an Operations Section Lead at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, running the Emergency Management program for Space Base Delta (SBD) 1. "It's my responsibility to make sure that all of our Unit Emergency Preparedness Coordinators are trained and that they have Emergency Operations Center and Unit Control Center members that are knowledgeable about what to do in the event of an exercise or emergency,” she explained.



Her work in Emergency Management requires a high degree of technical expertise and attention to detail – qualities she traces back, in part, to her father. His work as an engineer for Rolls Royce – where he produced aircraft components – left a lasting impression on her. Hayden noted, “I just thought it was so admirable. I loved going to work with him and seeing what it is to be an engineer.”



Among those who have shaped her journey is Senior Master Sgt. Jacob Sargent, SBD 1 Delta Staff Agency Senior Enlisted Leader, who, as her former Flight Superintendent, has taken Hayden under his wing, providing her with invaluable advice and guidance she says she’ll carry with her throughout her career and beyond. “He has become my greatest mentor within the career field,” Hayden expressed. “His mentorship really spoke to me, and I was able to progress in a way that I did not know I was capable of.”



Throughout her time in service, Hayden has made a tremendous impact, continually driving advancement in the Civil Engineering career field and in the lives of those around her. Her unwavering dedication to excellence earned her the Air Force Materiel Command’s (AFMC) 2023 Airman of the Year award. “I remember thinking to myself, no matter the outcome, you’ve made such great progress from where you were as the 16-year-old girl, filled with self-doubt after seeing the Army recruitment poster, to where you are now,” she recalled. After receiving the award, she made a promise to herself that she would remain grateful and proud of where she came from and how far she’s made it.



More recently, Hayden’s superior leadership and exceptional contributions to the Air Force mission culminated in a remarkable recognition last July, when she was selected as an Air Force Outstanding Airman of the Year for 2024. In accepting the award, Hayden is the first-ever Emergency Manager to receive this level of recognition. “I’m still in awe,” she shared. “I truly was not expecting it at all. It has been the greatest professional accomplishment of my career so far.”



Even after earning this prestigious award, Hayden still experiences moments of imposter syndrome, believing that she is just doing her job and getting involved with the community. Reflecting on her success and what made it possible, she emphasized, “I would not have gotten this far in my career without the support of my husband, my family, my leadership, and other Airmen in my flight. I one hundred percent view it as a group accomplishment because there are so many outstanding Airmen around me that helped motivate me to be better every single day.”



Believing in yourself and remembering that you are capable are two pieces of advice Hayden wished she had when she first joined the Air Force. “I want everyone to know that the sky is the limit – and I know that sounds so cliché and corny, but it really is true,” she conveyed. “And if you put your mind to it, ask for help, get support, lean on your team, get mentorship, and just try to be better every day, I honestly think anything is possible.”