324th TRS dedicates training complex to fallen Airman

Photo By Vanessa Adame | Lt. Col. Robert Chance, commander of the 323rd Training Squadron and Chief Master Sgt. Wes Lawrence, Senior Enlisted Leader of the 323rd Training Squadron present a gift to the family of Airman First Class Elizabeth Jacobson, April 4, 2025, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Jacobson was the first Defender killed during Operation Iraqi Freedom. The 324th Training Squadron complex was dedicated in her honor with a memorial. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame)

The 324th Training Squadron held a Remembrance Ceremony and Building Dedication in honor of Airman First Class Elizabeth N. Jacobson, April 4.



The Remembrance Ceremony and Building Dedication memorialized Airman Jacobson by officially renaming the 324th Training Squadron Complex to the Jacobson Training Complex and culminated in the unveiling of a plaque dedicating the building to her and her legacy. Airman Jacobson’s family was in attendance.



“There’s no more important building to dedicate to a fallen Airman than a training complex here at Basic Military Training,” said Lt. Col. Dieterle, Commander of the 324 TRS, during the ceremony. “This is a foundational place where all Airmen learn about the Air Force.”



Airman Jacobson was a security forces Airman who answered the call of duty in 2003 and started her career as a trainee in the 324 TRS. On September 28, at the age of 21, Airman Jacobson was killed by an improvised explosive device while providing security on a convoy in Iraq. She was the first security forces Airman killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom.



The ceremony focused on Airman Jacobson’s legacy and impact at the 324 TRS. Her story continues to be part of the identify and culture of the training squadron, being taught to every trainee that is assigned there, serving as a shining example of the qualities that all Airmen should strive for.



“Elizabeth’s legacy continues to inspire and remind us of what values she embodied,” said 324 TRS Senior Enlisted Leader, Chief Master Sergeant Tiffany Jackson-Foster, during her remarks, “Her discipline, dedication, and grit serves as a beacon of strength and honor for all of us to follow.”



Airman Jacobson's awards and decorations include the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Air Force Achievement Medal, Air Force Combat Action Medal, National Defense Service Medial and Iraq Campaign Medal.