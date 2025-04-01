Charleston medics sharpen combat patient care during Storm Flag 25-05

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – The 628th Medical Group's En Route Patient Staging System team supported Storm Flag 25-05, a Joint Readiness Training Center exercise held March 15-29, 2025, at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, and Alexandria International Airfield, Louisiana.

During the exercise, ERPSS personnel delivered patient care and evacuation support in simulated combat environments, stabilizing wounded personnel for aeromedical transport. Their efforts bridged the critical gap between point-of-injury care and higher levels of medical treatment.

“The key training scenarios we practiced revolved around loading and unloading patients from aircraft and preparing them for aeromedical evacuation to a higher level of care,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Caleb Lesselles, 628th Medical Group team chief. “We sharpened our skill sets for real-world operations.”

The team faced high-pressure scenarios, including one where they offloaded more than 60 patients using a clinic built to support only 10 personnel. In response, ERPSS collaborated with mission partners like the Little Rock Air Force Base C-130 maintenance team and Canadian military units to manage the overwhelming patient load.

“We pushed the limits of our capabilities to stay ready for any future fight,” Lesselles said. “In situations like this, we exceeded our standard capacity, and our medics built new processes using all available resources to adapt to the environment.”

Each member contributed specialized expertise: flight physicians oversaw medical care, security teams protected patient movement and logistics personnel maintained operational flow. The team also developed quick-reference tools, including Tactical Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) and Clinical Practice Guidelines, to support rapid decision-making under stress.

“Coordination was key. Our team had to function as one unit, adapt to evolving challenges and keep patient care at the forefront,” Lesselles said. “This exercise gave us the opportunity to test and enhance our operational readiness.”

By the end of Storm Flag 25-05, the ERPSS team had strengthened their ability to deliver critical care in austere conditions and refined their protocols for future operations.

