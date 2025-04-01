USAG Rheinland-Pfalz BOSS program builds Soldier resilience through service, entertainment

Courtesy Photo | Armed Forces Entertainment brought Soldiers together with a Niko Moon concert March...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Armed Forces Entertainment brought Soldiers together with a Niko Moon concert March 23, 2025, made possible in part by backstage security provided by the BOSS team volunteers. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – The Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers (BOSS) program isn’t just about activities, it’s about impact to Soldiers. Built on three core pillars — quality of life, community service and recreation — BOSS empowers single Soldiers by developing partnerships and providing support both on- and -off post.



BOSS gives Soldiers opportunities to engage in volunteer opportunities that give them a sense of purpose beyond their military duties while benefiting the communities they serve.



Recently, Armed Forces Entertainment brought Soldiers together with a Niko Moon concert, made possible in part by backstage security provided by the BOSS team volunteers.



“It was a great night with good vibes!” said Pvt. Second Class Claudia Lujan.



“BOSS plays a vital role in shaping well-rounded, resilient Soldiers,” said 515th Transportation Company Staff Sgt. Abel Frederique. “It’s more than just a program; it’s a community and a support system that shows the Army cares about its Soldiers’ well-being.”



Tina Dunn, Baumholder Morale, Welfare, Recreation civilian advisor, understands the unique challenges that come with being stationed in a foreign country.



“These Soldiers have to adapt and overcome to become more professional, confident and prepared to face any challenge,” said Dunn. “Witnessing their growth makes me proud.”



Single Soldiers from across the garrison footprint are invited to celebrate the sense of community and comradery provided by BOSS for Single Soldiers Day, May 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Minnick Field, Smith Barracks, Baumholder.



To learn more about BOSS and how to get involved, visit https://kaiserslautern.armymwr.com/programs/kaiserslautern-better-opportunities-single-service-members-boss.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz advances the Department of Defense mission to achieve peace through strength as we serve, support and secure the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.