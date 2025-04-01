NAVSCIATTS: Understand...Design...Lead

Photo By Angela Fry | STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- International students participating in the Naval Small...... read more read more Photo By Angela Fry | STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- International students participating in the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School's (NAVSCIATTS) Strategic Leaders International Course and representatives from NASA's John C. Stennis Space Center, both located in South Mississippi, complete a series of lectures and practical exercises in "Design and Rapid Prototyping," April 3. Caroline Flagiello, founder and chief executive officer of Akin Inc. led the lecture and practical exercises which focused on the "outside the box thinking" required in zero-to-one product development. Zero-to-one represents the phase of a product’s existence between the idea and the first shippable version. During this SLIC iteration, which features senior level officers and government officials from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cape Verde, Cyprus, Benin, Ecuador, Ghana, Croatia, Jordan, Mongolia, Mauritius, Oman, Mozambique, Nigeria, the Philippines, and Thailand, Stennis Space Center (SSC) leadership provided future leaders within the organization to contribute to the rapid prototyping development exercises. Casey Wheeler, aerospace engineer project manager, Brittany Bouche NASA deputy chief, SSC operations and management, and Samson Cantu, SSC logistics officer, participated in the lecture series, offering knowledge and experiences gained throughout their careers with NASA. SLIC is four-week in-resident course designed to build partner capacity by offering senior military leaders (05-07 level) and senior government officials of partner nations new perspectives, methodologies, and opportunities for thinking strategically and for designing strategies that successfully address complex challenges. (U.S. Navy photo by Angela K. Fry) see less | View Image Page

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- International students attending the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School's (NAVSCIATTS) Strategic Leaders International Course (SLIC) and representatives from NASA's John C. Stennis Space Center, both located in South Mississippi, participated in lectures and practical exercises in "Design and Rapid Prototyping," April 3.



Caroline Flagiello, founder and chief executive officer of Akin Inc., led the lecture series, which focused on the "outside the box thinking" required in zero-to-one product development. Zero-to-one represents the phase of a product’s existence between the initial idea of creating something entirely new and the first shippable version. The intent of the process is to focus on innovation and finding unique solutions to problems.



During this SLIC iteration, which features senior level officers and government officials from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cape Verde, Cyprus, Benin, Ecuador, Ghana, Croatia, Jordan, Mongolia, Mauritius, Oman, Mozambique, Nigeria, the Philippines, and Thailand, Stennis Space Center (SSC) leadership provided future leaders within the organization to contribute to the rapid prototyping development exercises. Casey Wheeler, aerospace engineer project manager, Brittany Bouche NASA deputy chief, SSC operations and management, and Samson Cantu, SSC logistics officer, participated in the lecture series, offering knowledge and experiences gained throughout their careers with NASA.



The class and NASA representatives were tasked with designing a rapid prototype of products that would address providing potable water to remote areas. Each group then presented their product to the class in a "Shark Tank," like setting to discuss the design and feasibility of their prototypes.



SLIC is four-week in-resident course designed to build partner capacity by offering senior military leaders (05-07 level) and senior government officials of partner nations new perspectives, methodologies, and opportunities for thinking strategically and for designing strategies that successfully address complex challenges.



NAVSCIATTS is a security cooperation schoolhouse operating under U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command in support of geographic combatant commanders' theater security cooperation priorities. To date, this historic command has trained with more than 14,000 international security force professionals from approximately 130 partner nations.