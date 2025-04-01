LHS student participates in renowned Frances Hesselbein Student Leadership Program

Photo By Kenny Lewis | Jesilyn Nelson presents during her Advanced Placement U.S. History course about...... read more read more Photo By Kenny Lewis | Jesilyn Nelson presents during her Advanced Placement U.S. History course about American life during the 1920s. Nelson is an honor roll student and participates in myriad school activities, which made her an ideal candidate for the Frances Hesselbein Student Leadership Program. see less | View Image Page

Jesilyn Nelson, a student at Lejeune High School on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, recently participated in the spring cohort of the prestigious Frances Hesselbein Student Leadership Program at the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) in Colorado Springs, Colorado.



The program, which is also held at the United States Military Academy (USMA) at West Point, New York, in the fall, “uses evidence-informed practices to address character development, leadership principles, effective communication, team building, goal setting, social connectedness, and service to others,” according to the Military Child Education Coalition’s website.



“My experience at the seminar was amazing,” said Nelson. “I got to meet so many amazing people and also had the opportunity to learn about and experience so many different ideas, perspectives, and activities.”



Nelson secured a spot in the program through her hard work and dedication as active participants in Student 2 Student (S2S) mentorship programs and service to their school and local communities. To qualify, applicants needed to be involved in at least three volunteer organizations or clubs outside of school and demonstrate significant leadership within their school communities.



A resolute and well-rounded student, Nelson participates in, among others, the Unified Club, Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, and the Theater Program at LHS. She also excels academically, having recently been recognized on the honor roll and selected for the Student Best Program.



“I’d like to thank my parents, who are incredibly supportive in all of my activities, and I want them to know their support means the world to me,” said Nelson. “Mrs. Willet also helped and encouraged me to apply for this opportunity,” she added.



Hesselbein was known for her pioneering leadership style. She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1998 for her work as CEO of the Girl Scouts of America. She became the first non-graduate appointed to the Class of 1951 Chair for the Study of Leadership at the United States Military Academy at West Point, where she taught for two years, according to the Military Child Education Coalition’s website.



“The thing that I learned through my experience with my cohort that I find most impactful, is that it is ok to fail, as long as you learn from the experience and keep moving forward,” said Nelson. “This has impacted me since I have returned to school, and it has allowed me to reach outside of my comfort zone and how I view the mistakes I make.”



Nelson hopes sharing her cohort experience can have a positive impact on those around her.



“I intend to carry out the legacy of Frances Hesselbein by taking all that I learned and experienced and sharing it with those around me and trying to use this newfound knowledge to improve my school and community in any way I can."



Visit Frances Hesselbein Student Leadership Program - Military Child Education Coalition® (MCEC®) to learn about the program. Application cycles open annually in August for the USMA at West Point and in November for the USAFA in Colorado Springs.