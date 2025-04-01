Monthly PT runs offer new way to compete for annual Commander’s Cup

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Fort Knox Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation officials have begun hosting a monthly event that offers a new way for Soldiers to compete for the Commander’s Cup while staying fit.



Being called PT runs, the 5k events are held every first Wednesday of the month, starting 6 a.m. at Natcher Fitness Center. John Balasa, supervisory recreation specialist with Fort Knox FMWR, said the runs are designed to promote readiness and resilience.



“We're doing these PT runs for Soldiers to maintain peak endurance, assess their combat readiness and ensure overall physical fitness for mission effectiveness,” he said.



Balasa explained that the runs correspond with the annual Commander’s Cup challenges, which include all intramural sports and other runs throughout the year.



Balasa said they have made the signup process easy and stress-free for the Soldiers who participate.



“It’s free for all active duty Soldiers,” said Balasa. “They just have to show up. They’ll be able to write their names down with an employee who is out there that morning. The route will be the same throughout the year, and they will basically have an hour to complete each run or walk – just like with our 5k fun runs.”



For more information, call 502-624-1247.

