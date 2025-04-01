USAG Rheinland-Pfalz honors Gold Star Spouses

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz honored Gold Star Spouses with a recognition...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz honored Gold Star Spouses with a recognition ceremony and bench dedication April 2, 2025, on Sembach Kaserne in Sembach, Germany. The new bench, inscribed with the words, “This bench is dedicated to the Survivors of the Fallen who have sacrificed the most for us all,” stands as a tribute alongside similar memorials at Minnick Field on Smith Barracks in Baumholder and in Pulaski Park on Pulaski Barracks. (Photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad). see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -- U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz honored Gold Star Spouses with a recognition ceremony and bench dedication April 2, 2025, on Sembach Kaserne in Sembach, Germany. The ceremony took place just days ahead of Gold Star Spouses Day, observed annually on April 5.



The new bench, inscribed with the words, “This bench is dedicated to the Survivors of the Fallen who have sacrificed the most for us all,” stands as a tribute alongside similar memorials at Minnick Field on Smith Barracks in Baumholder and in Pulaski Park on Pulaski Barracks.



The term “Gold Star” originates from the Service Flag tradition. Families displayed a blue star for each immediate family member serving in the U.S. armed forces during times of war or conflict. If a service member died in service, the blue star was replaced with a gold one, symbolizing the family’s loss and sacrifice for freedom.



The garrison’s Army Community Service Survivor Outreach Services (SOS) program continues to stand by Gold Star spouses, offering ongoing support through case management, financial counseling, benefits coordination and support groups. The Army recognizes that questions and issues may arise long after a loss and remains dedicated to supporting surviving families.



The SOS offices are located on Kleber Kaserne and Smith Barracks. For more information, visit: https://kaiserslautern.armymwr.com/programs/acs/survivor-outreach-services or https://baumholder.armymwr.com/programs/acs.



Sembach Kaserne, one of the garrison’s 28 sites, plays a vital role as a U.S. Army operational hub. It hosts roughly 30 units, including five General Officer/Senior Executive Service/Headquarters-level organizations, ten O-6 commands and six joint commands. Approximately 2,000 professionals work on the installation. Key mission partners include the 68th Theater Medical Command, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Medical Readiness Command, DODEA Europe, AFN Europe Headquarters, Sembach Elementary School and USAREUR-AF Vehicle Registration.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz advances the Department of Defense mission to achieve peace through strength as we serve, support and secure the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.