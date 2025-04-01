Legacy of Leadership: A Heartfelt Change of Responsibility for the Iron Horse Battalion

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alaura Lucas | Today, we bid farewell to an incredible leader and welcome a new chapter in the 35th...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Alaura Lucas | Today, we bid farewell to an incredible leader and welcome a new chapter in the 35th ADA Brigade. After 29 years of dedicated service, CSM Richard Hauser has officially passed the mantle of responsibility to CSM Martinis Butler in a time-honored tradition. CSM Hauser, your leadership, mentorship, and unwavering commitment have left a lasting impact on the Soldiers, NCOs, and officers who have had the privilege to serve alongside you. see less | View Image Page

Camp Humphreys, Korea - On March 28, 2025, the 6-52 Air Defense Artillery Battalion gathered at the Sitman Gymnasium for a memorable and inspiring Change of Responsibility ceremony, as Command Sgt. Maj. Richard A. Hauser passed the torch to Sgt. Maj. Martinis Butler, marking the end of one chapter and the beginning of another for the Iron Horse Battalion.



Command Sgt. Maj. Hauser, a native of Tampa, Florida, leaves behind a legacy of 28 years of dedicated service in the United States Army. As he prepares to retire and return to the U.S. to be with his wife, he reflected on the journey that has defined his distinguished career.



"It has been an honor to serve alongside you all, and I’m profoundly grateful for the memories we created. As I bid you farewell from this position, I do so with a heart full of gratitude," said Command Sgt. Maj. Hauser.



Throughout his tenure, Hauser's leadership and unwavering commitment to the battalion have earned him the respect and admiration of all who have served with him. His departure marks the end of a remarkable chapter, but his impact will undoubtedly continue to resonate within the battalion for years to come.



Taking up the mantle as the new Command Sergeant Major is Sgt. Maj. Martinis Butler, a native of Wadmalwa Island, South Carolina, and a familiar face to the Iron Horse Battalion. Having previously served as a Battery First Sergeant during his tour in



the Republic of Korea, Butler returns to the battalion with deep experience and a strong sense of duty.



"I’m excited and grateful for this opportunity. I will do my best to provide purpose, direction, and motivation while ensuring good order and discipline to one of the greatest battalions in all of air defense," said Command Sgt. Maj. Butler.



As he takes responsibility, Butler's commitment to the soldiers of the 6-52 Air Defense Artillery Battalion is clear. His vision for the future is one that builds upon the legacy of excellence set by his predecessor while continuing to foster a sense of unity, strength, and resilience among the men and women of the battalion.



The ceremony was not just a change of leadership but a testament to the enduring spirit of the Iron Horse Battalion—a unit that embodies the values of service, sacrifice, and the unwavering commitment to excellence. As Command Sgt. Maj. Hauser hands over responsibility to Sgt. Maj. Butler, the battalion stands poised for continued success, inspired by the leadership, dedication, and camaraderie that define them.



The future of the 6-52 Air Defense Artillery Battalion is bright, and under the leadership of Sgt. Maj. Butler, the Iron Horse Battalion is ready to face the challenges ahead with strength and resolve.