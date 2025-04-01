Camp Blaz Marine selected as MCICOM Enlisted Marine of the Year

Photo By Cpl. Ryan Little | U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Marcellous Dixon, training chief, Marine Corps Base Camp...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Ryan Little | U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Marcellous Dixon, training chief, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, poses for a portrait after winning the Marine Corps Installations Command Enlisted Marine of the Year award, Camp Blaz, Guam, March 4, 2025. “To compete with this caliber of Marines is an extremely humbling experience for me,” said Dixon. “Steel sharpens steel is the mentality we all live by. I am a product of peoples’ selfless investment in me.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, Guam --- The Marine Corps is built on the fundamentals of hard work, extreme competition, and rigorous training. Those who are part of the organization understand this well, and they incorporate a warrior spirit into their tasks day after day. Often, those most deserving of recognition humbly decline the limelight; however, Staff Sgt. Marcellous Dixon, training chief, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, couldn’t escape his nomination and selection as the 2025 Marine Corps Installations Command Enlisted Marine of the Year.



“To compete with this caliber of Marines is an extremely humbling experience for me,” said Dixon. “Steel sharpens steel is the mentality we all live by. I am a product of peoples’ selfless investment in me.”



Since arriving to the Marine Corps’ newest installation, Camp Blaz, in August of 2023, Dixon has filled a variety of positions: legal chief, company gunnery sergeant, and training chief. He also fills in as the volunteer coordinator, Toys for Tots deputy coordinator, on-call mentor, and unit readiness coordinator.



“Staff Sgt. Dixon epitomizes what we, as Marines, expect of our staff NCOs,” said Lt. Col. Chris Williams, staff judge advocate, MCB Camp Blaz. “Not only is he incredibly competent in his MOS, his innate initiative, organizational skills, and leadership make him invaluable to a new command.”



Dixon has turned his work ethic into a routine that comes naturally for him.



“We sometimes live in a world where people have developed a habit of saying ‘that sounds like someone else’s problem,’” said Dixon. “I strive to always be the tool readily available for my leadership, as well as a reliable Marine for my peers and subordinates.”



Dixon is constantly striving to better not only himself, but those around him as well. He emphasized that this incredible recognition wasn’t solely a product of his own work, instead it was a combination of those that helped him get here.



“I want to take a moment and thank all of those around me and just know that the time you spared was not wasted and did not go unnoticed,” said Dixon. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”



The 2025 Installation and Logistics Awards program recognizes the outstanding achievements of the Corps' top performing Marines, Civilian Marines, and units in the Installations and Logistics community. Dixon traveled from Guam to Washington D.C. to participate in a ceremony and banquet that recognized individual awardees and units on March 27, 2025.



Although it was a huge honor for Dixon to receive the award, it does not mean the end of the race for Dixon, but instead a steppingstone for future work and positions ahead.



“There comes a point in a person’s life where they don’t know what is next,” said Dixon. “Winning this award means that I can still grow. I have new heights that I can climb.”





For others on the outside looking in, winning this award may seem close to impossible. With so many incredible Marines competing, some may shy away from the challenge of the magnitude alone. For Dixon, he gives very simple advice for those that may seek out the challenge of winning this award, or even those looking to challenge themselves in their day to day lives.





“One step and then another,” said Dixon. “No matter what you’re going through, no matter what has happened in the past, all you need to do is take one step in the right direction and then another. You will make it to the finish line.”