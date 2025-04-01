ROK Prime Minister visits Camp Bonifas, meets with UNC Security Battalion Troops

The Republic of Korea's Prime Minister Han Deok-soo visited the troops of the United Nations Command Security Battalion–Joint Security Area, April 1. During his visit, he engaged with UNC leaders and Soldiers, expressing appreciation for their professionalism and their role in securing one of the most sensitive areas on the Korean Peninsula. He acknowledged the unique nature of the fully combined (UNC–ROK) unit and emphasized the importance of its unity and readiness in maintaining stability in the region.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2025 21:34
|Story ID:
|494545
|Location:
|PAJU CITY , GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|26
|Downloads:
|0
