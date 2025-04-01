Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROK Prime Minister visits Camp Bonifas, meets with UNC Security Battalion Troops

    PAJU CITY , GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.01.2025

    Story by Inkyeong Yun 

    United Nations Command

    The Republic of Korea's Prime Minister Han Deok-soo visited the troops of the United Nations Command Security Battalion–Joint Security Area, April 1. During his visit, he engaged with UNC leaders and Soldiers, expressing appreciation for their professionalism and their role in securing one of the most sensitive areas on the Korean Peninsula. He acknowledged the unique nature of the fully combined (UNC–ROK) unit and emphasized the importance of its unity and readiness in maintaining stability in the region.

    This work, ROK Prime Minister visits Camp Bonifas, meets with UNC Security Battalion Troops, by Inkyeong Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

