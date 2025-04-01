Army awards Precision Strike Missile early operational capability contract

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – U.S. Army Contracting Command-Redstone Arsenal awarded an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract, with a ceiling value of $4.9 billion, to Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control on March 28, 2025. The first delivery order on the IDIQ contract procures 400 Precision Strike Missile Increment 1 missiles.

"This contract award represents a critical investment in the Army’s future, ensuring that our soldiers have the most advanced and reliable capabilities to accomplish their missions. By partnering with industry, we are strengthening our warfighters' readiness and reinforcing our commitment to innovation, modernization, and national defense,” said Maj. Gen. Frank Lozano, PEO Missiles and Space.

PrSM is the next-generation, long-range precision-strike missile delivering critical capabilities to attack, neutralize, suppress and destroy targets, supporting successful mission execution via combined joint all-domain operations. PrSM Increment 1 will replace the ATACMS and will provide greater range and lethality to Army field artillery formations.

The contract award was led by PEO MS and executed in partnership with Army Contracting Command-Redstone Arsenal.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2025 Date Posted: 04.03.2025 22:10 Location: ALABAMA, US Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US