DLA Energy employee recognized for superior support to the Warfighter

Courtesy Photo | Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley (left), Commander, United States Africa Command and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley (left), Commander, United States Africa Command and Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Michael Woods (right) recognized DLA Energy Europe & Africa Liaison Officer Todd McDowell with the USAFRICOM during an awards ceremony for his distinguished superior service from January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024. During this period, McDowell contributed to regional success through sustained exceptional performance ensuring consistent, proactive customer support in support of a geographical combatant command. McDowell’s unique ability to plan and execute liquid logistics earned him the USAFRICOM 2024 Inter-agency Partner of the Year award. The distinctive accomplishment reflects great credit upon himself, the Defense Logistics Agency, and the Department of Defense. Photo courtesy or DLA Energy Europe & Africa. see less | View Image Page

The commitment to collaboration and integration across the Joint Logistics Enterprise earned Todd McDowell recognition as the United States Africa Command 2024 Inter-agency Partner of the Year winner.



McDowell, a DLA Energy Europe & Africa liaison officer with the USAFRICOM in Stuttgart, Germany has served in his role since 2023. “My current role as an agency liaison drives my commitment to support the warfighter's global mission which encompasses a wide range of initiatives and strategies aimed at ensuring that military personnel have the resources, technology, and support they need to effectively carry out their duties,” said McDowell.



“Recognition from the Warfighter [USAFRICOM’s] leadership reinforces my sense of purpose,” said McDowell. “Knowing that my work contributes to something larger than myself, something as critical as national security, is very rewarding.”



For McDowell, his recognition is a testament of his feat as a liaison officer to USAFRICOM which hinges on effective communication and collaboration. He also views building strong relationships with stakeholders across different organizations, both internal and external to USAFRICOM as a crucial element to successful mission execution while supporting the Warfighter.



McDowell shared what he finds most gratifying about his liaison officer role.



“The operational environment presents unique logistical challenges,” said McDowell.” “Developing creative solutions to overcome these obstacles, whether it's navigating infrastructure limitations, coordinating multinational transportation efforts, or managing complex supply chains, is intellectually and professionally rewarding.”



USAFRICOM J4 Director of Staff Daniel Meyer stated that McDowell championed essential requirements validation for 100M gallons of fuel worth $500M for both capitalized and non-capitalized petroleum sites with actions that kept the command's mission running across the entire continent. McDowell contributed to the region’s success through sustained superior performance ensuring consistent, proactive, and accurate support to DLA Energy and USAFRICOM.



“One of McDowell’s most notable qualities is his ability to be a proactive learner,” said Meyer. “Todd took control of his personal growth by completing the DLA Continuity of Operations Awareness Training, Counterfeit Parts Training, and the DLA Records Management training to hone his functional skills.”



For the DLA Energy Europe & Africa Commander Army Lt. Col. Leslie Shipp, McDowell's unique subject matter expertise of DLA Energy programs and policies combined with his deep understanding of Warfighter requirements in the USAFRICOM area of responsibility enabled the operationalization of DLA Strategic Plan 2025 - 2030, “DLA Transform: A Call to Action”.



“Throughout the year, Todd displayed his commitment to implement the Director’s Strategic Imperative of Partnerships through his aggressive integration into USAFRICOM logistics planning, execution and training and ensured mission accomplishment in an extremely challenging area of responsibility,” said Shipp. McDowell’s recognition by the combatant command demonstrates his top-notch work ethic that directly aligns with the DLA Strategic Plan. His accomplishments extend the operational reach and lethality of the Warfighter in the USAFRICOM area of responsibility.”



McDowell’s peers and higher echelon staff noted that the past year was very fast paced, yet McDowell continuously provided exceptional service to the Warfighter. They added that his diligence to successful mission execution repeatedly prevented mission failure reflecting greatly on DLA’s infrastructure.



“I am humbled to be part of DLA Energy’s role as a driving force behind the military’s mission critical efforts,” said McDowell. “The saying, "nothing moves without fuel" underscores the indispensable nature of DLA Energy’s work in facilitating the readiness and effectiveness of the warfighter.”