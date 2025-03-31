USAG Rheinland-Pfalz enables Soldier readiness for DEFENDER-Europe 25

Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Soldiers from the 30th Medical Brigade completed an essential Soldier Readiness...... read more read more Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Soldiers from the 30th Medical Brigade completed an essential Soldier Readiness Program (SRP) on Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, March 24-26, to prepare for a three-week operation in the Baltics supporting the Defender-Europe 2025 exercise. The SRP, a comprehensive three-day process, ensures Soldiers are medically and logistically prepared for deployment. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Soldiers from 30th Medical Brigade’s 519th Hospital Center completed an essential Soldier Readiness Program (SRP) from March 24-26 at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, in preparation for a three-week operation in the Baltics supporting Defender-Europe 2025.



The Soldier Readiness Program is a comprehensive process and is how the Army ensures Soldiers are medically, administratively and logistically prepared for deployment, training and other military duties.



The majority of participating Soldiers at the SRP came from 519th Hospital Center commanded by Col. Avery Carney.



Carney oversees the planning, deployment, and command and control of the hospital center as part of U.S. Army Europe and Africa's Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO deterrence and enhanced readiness exercises, aka, DEFENDER.



“Personnel from the 519th's S1 (personnel administration), S2 (intelligence), chaplain, and clinical operations sections spearheaded the SRP,” said Col. Paula Young, deputy commander of clinical services, 519th Hospital Center. “They were augmented by specialists from 30th Medical Brigade, including S1, S2, behavioral health, legal, and additional clinical operations personnel, ensuring all aspects of Soldier readiness were addressed.”



Young said that the SRP includes medical screenings, legal briefings, and equipment checks, among other stations, all aimed to ensure deploying Soldiers are fully prepared for the mission ahead.



Assigned to 30th Medical Brigade and in support of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa, the 519th Hospital Center is a mission command headquarters that provides tailored forces to deliver U.S. Role 2/3 Combat Health Support for Unified Land Operations for U.S. European Command, and U.S. Africa Command areas of operation. The 519th Hospital Center commands the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 519th Hospital Center, the 512th Field Hospital, the 160th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment and the 67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment.



The 519th Hospital Center is responsible for providing expeditionary hospitalization with resuscitative and surgical capabilities, while meeting increased health readiness requirements in a dynamic and complex operational landscape.



The 519th Hospital Center is a U.S. Army military field hospital. A hospital center is transportable by aircraft and truck and is normally delivered to the operational environment in cargo containers. Once transported, the hospital center is assembled by the staff into a "tent" hospital to treat patients. Depending upon the operational environment (e.g., battlefield), a hospital center might also treat civilians and wounded enemy Soldiers.



USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s support, providing facilities and space for warfighters to train and prepare, is a critical component in enabling readiness processing and facilitating power projection throughout the European and African theaters.



“The Rheinland-Pfalz garrison team is razor-focused on providing world-class services in support of our tenant units, the warfighters and their families, ensuring our nation’s and our Allies’ security,” said Col. Jeffery Higgins, garrison commander.



DEFENDER is the Army’s largest annual opportunity to exercise moving personnel and equipment into theater across modes for initial and follow-on operations critical to Large Scale Combat Operations. Led by U.S. Army Europe and Africa, the exercise focuses on the strategic deployment of CONUS-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stock and follow-on exercises demonstrating lethality and interoperability with Allies and partners.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz advances the Department of Defense’s mission to achieve peace through strength as we serve, support and secure the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.



For more information about DEFENDER-Europe 25, go to: https://www.europeafrica.army.mil/Defender/