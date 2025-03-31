NAVFAC Washington: Quantico Visitor Control Center Project on Track for 2026 Completion

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington reports that construction of the new $22.5 million Visitor Control Center at Marine Corps Base Quantico is proceeding on schedule, with completion expected by February 2026.



The Military Construction project, awarded to Encon Desbuild on August 2, 2023, includes a visitor control center, commercial vehicle inspection building, sentry booth, and vehicle inspection canopy. Construction began in 2024 and is currently 35% complete.



"Overall everything is on track," said Lt. Alfred Brown, construction manager for NAVFAC Washington. "This was an in-house design project, which is kind of unique because design is usually contracted out elsewhere. It has been going really well."



The new facility will replace the current trailer and canopy system used to process visitors to the 59,000-acre base, which supports nearly 30,000 active duty Marines, civilians and reservists.



"The new project is going to streamline operations, ensuring anti-terrorism force protection compliance while efficiently moving visitors, contractors, and trucks onto the base," said Public Works Officer at Marine Corps Base Quantico Cmdr. Calvin Warren. "It's going to make it safer for the Marines that do our security, faster for our guests and visitors, and our contracting partners will be able to support our mission more effectively. It's a win for everybody."



NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer, Capt. Omarr Tobias, recently visited the construction site. "I really enjoyed the project site visit," said Tobias. "It was exciting to see the work that our NAVFAC and contracting team is doing together."



NAVFAC Washington is the Systems Command that delivers and maintains quality, sustainable facilities through public works, contracted facility services, and environmental programs at Navy and Marine Corps installations in the National Capital Region.

