501 CSW demonstrates readiness to 3rd Air Force Commander

RAF FAIRFORD, United Kingdom – Airmen across five installations demonstrated readiness for Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, Third Air Force commander, during his immersion with the 501st Combat Support Wing (CSW), March 17-21. The series of engagements at the geographically separated units underscored the wing's pivotal role in supporting U.S. and NATO objectives across Europe.



During his visit, Moga discussed strategic priorities and addressed challenges faced by the 501st CSW, which is responsible for sustaining force readiness, enabling global operations, and providing essential infrastructure support to multiple installations. He observed ongoing operations at RAF Fairford, RAF Welford, RAF Alconbury, RAF Croughton and RAF Molesworth and learned about each installation's vital role in maintaining force posture in the region.



Moga also inspected key infrastructure, including dormitories and other facilities, to assess living conditions and resources available to Airmen. Recognizing the importance of family support, he also visited Alconbury Elementary School, a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School, to understand the educational support available to military families.



The visit provided Moga with an in-depth look at the 422nd Medical Operations Flight and the 423rd Dental Clinic, emphasizing their role in maintaining force readiness through medical and dental care. His visit to the 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron, highlighted the precision and coordination required for its high-altitude mission.



Further demonstrating the broad scope of the 501st CSW's mission, Moga met with the Detachment 5 Postal Team at RAF Alconbury, where he recognized their critical role in ensuring secure and timely mail delivery. At RAF Molesworth, he participated in weapons training at the Security Forces shooting range underscoring the importance of maintaining a lethal and ready force.



Throughout the engagements, Moga recognized outstanding Airmen for their dedication and contributions to mission success, presenting coins to those who demonstrated exceptional leadership and performance.



The visit reinforced the 501st CSW’s critical role in providing agile combat support, fostering partnerships with NATO allies, and remaining ready to respond to any threat, at any time across its dispersed locations.

