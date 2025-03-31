U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys signs 2025 SAAPM Proclamation

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – U.S. Army Col. Ryan Workman, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys commander, signed the 2025 Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) Proclamation to kick off the annual observance and reaffirm the Army’s commitment to eliminating sexual harassment and assault, March 27, 2025.



“We empower one another by cultivating a culture of dignity and respect where everyone feels valued, protected and confident in reporting misconduct without fear,” Workman said. “We protect one another by acting decisively, intervening when we witness harm, understanding the resources available and ensuring every victim receives care and support they deserve.”



This year's theme will continue to be “STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate.” The STEP FORWARD campaign urges individuals to use their personal and collective strength to drive meaningful and effective change in preventing and responding to sexual violence.



The garrison will hold several events in April to honor Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.



Camp Humphreys SAAPM events:

- April 4: Stomp the Ruck March run/walk at Balboni Field, 6-8 a.m.

- April 9: SHARP-themed escape room, Bldg. 300, all day

- April 10: Take Back the Night Walk, Downtown Plaza, 6-9 p.m.

- April 23: Denim Day, all day



Note: Denim Day allows Soldiers and civilians to wear denim as a part of an international response to the Italian Supreme Court overturning a 1992 sexual assault case in 1999 on the basis that the woman’s jeans implied consent.



K-16 Seoul Air Base SAAPM events:

- April 14: Take Back the Night run/walk, 6-7:30 a.m.

- April 14:The Teal Meal, at the Rotor Wash Cafe, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

- April 14: The Chalk Walk, base-wide, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

- April 23: Denim Day, all day



Note: The Chalk Walk will consist of Soldiers drawing on sidewalks with chalk to help spread awareness of sexual assault.



“We prevent these harmful behaviors by living the Army values and holding each other accountable every day,” Workman said. “Here in the Garrison we are fully committed to supporting our Soldiers, civilians, and family members and preventing these kinds of harmful behaviors every day.”



Identifying, preventing and addressing sexual violence is an ongoing issue that the Army is dedicated to year-round. Assistance for those experiencing harassment or who have been assaulted is available 24/7 through available resources such as calling the 24/7 Sexual Assault Response Hotline at 315-763-5700 through DSN, or 0503-363-5700 through cell or the DoD Safe Helpline at (877) 995-5247.



“It can’t just be an April thing, this is all year long,” Workman said. “This is a great time for us to refocus our energy and bring some attention and awareness to the issues, but it can’t be something we sign a proclamation for and call it done.”



To learn more about additional resources, events and options, all personnel should either contact their chain of command or visit https://home.army.mil/humphreys/my-usag-humphreys/all-services/sharp.

