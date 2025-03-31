USCGC Frederick Hatch maximizes port call in Majuro, strengthens security interoperability with regional partners 

Courtesy Photo | On March 22, 2025, the USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) and the Marine Nationale, the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | On March 22, 2025, the USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) and the Marine Nationale, the French Navy, frigate FS Prairial (F731) crews conduct a passing exercise in Majuro Atoll’s lagoon. The PASSEX concluded with both vessels steaming in formation, exercising navigation proficiency, overcoming communications challenges to support regional interoperability, and rendering passing honors as Prairial departed the lagoon. (Photo courtesy of Marine Nationale) see less | View Image Page

MAJURO, Republic of the Marshall Islands — While en route to Honolulu for scheduled drydock maintenance, the USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew turned an unexpected weather delay into an opportunity to reinforce U.S. security commitment to Allies and Indo-Pacific partners during a port call in Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI), from March 18 to 22, 2025.



Originally diverted to Majuro due to adverse weather conditions, the Frederick Hatch crew seized the chance to engage with the Marine Nationale, the French Navy, frigate FS Prairial (F731), and local stakeholders, showcasing the U.S. Coast Guard’s adaptability and dedication to fostering collaborative operational relationships across the region—all while making the most of resources during a routine transit.



Joint Operations with FS Prairial

From March 18 to 19, The Frederick Hatch crew joined Prairial members for a reception hosted by the French crew, attended by the U.S. ambassador to the Marshall Islands, the French defense attaché to the Philippines, and the Australian maritime advisor to the RMI. The event provided a platform to network with key regional partners and reinforce U.S. support for maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. The following day, Frederick Hatch’s team welcomed Prairial’s crew aboard for familiarization, sharing operational insights and strengthening professional ties.



The highlight of the operations came on March 22, when the Frederick Hatch and Prairial crews conducted a passing exercise in Majuro Atoll’s lagoon. Prairial’s firefighting team responded to a simulated alpha fire aboard Frederick Hatch during the exercise, fulfilling their annual rescue and assistance drill requirement. In return, Frederick Hatch’s crew deployed their boarding team to Prairial for a simulated Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission (WCPFC) inspection and tabletop discussion on illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing (IUUF) meeting international security objectives with a key partner in the region. The exchange earned high praise from Prairial’s crew, who expressed keen interest in fisheries enforcement—a critical mission for regional stability and prosperity. The PASSEX concluded with both vessels steaming in formation, exercising navigation proficiency, overcoming communications challenges to support regional interoperability, and rendering passing honors as Prairial departed the lagoon.



“These engagements demonstrate the U.S. Coast Guard’s ability to adapt and deliver value wherever we operate,” said Lt. Niki Kirchner-Hope, commanding officer of Frederick Hatch. “By conducting operations with Prairial, sharing best practices, and reinforcing our partnerships, we’re not only enhancing maritime security but also supporting America’s broader commitment to peace through strength and our enduring mission of maritime security along our borders and the approaches to our waters.”



A Broader Mission at Home and Abroad

While Frederick Hatch’s crew maximized their voyage to Honolulu and national security commitment to our Compact of Free Association partners, U.S. Coast Guard forces at home remain steadfast in their core missions. The USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) crew, alongside Station Apra Harbor and the Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam’s boarding team, continues to patrol the waters of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas, conducting maritime security boardings of commercial vessels to safeguard U.S. ports and borders. Meanwhile, Sector Guam’s inspectors ensure compliance with federal regulations, enabling commerce and protecting the region's economic vitality—all efforts that align with the Department of Homeland Security’s priorities to make the United States safer, stronger, and more prosperous.



“The U.S. Coast Guard’s work in Majuro reflects a return to the basics, focusing on practical, operationally driven partnerships that promote peace and stability—values championed by leadership and welcomed by Allies abroad,” said Cmdr. Ryan Crose, deputy commander, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam.



-USCG-



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and their cutter and boat crews are committed to ensuring maritime safety, security, and prosperity across the Micronesia region while supporting U.S. national interests at home and abroad. Operating under the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Coast Guard remains a multi-mission force dedicated to protecting the United States’ borders, enabling commerce, and fostering partnerships that enhance regional stability.