The 9th Hospital Center Improves Retention Through Care and Perseverance

In the past five years, several news outlets have reported on the United States Army’s low recruitment and retention rates. Coronel (COL) James Malcomb Brown, commander of the 9th Hospital Center (HC), and Command Sergeant Major (CSM) Osmil C. Sazon, also part of the 9th HC, took the opportunity to combine their 44 years of experience and leadership skills to address this issue. They have recently developed two new schools in the 9th HC; the Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) summit, and the 9th HC’s Weekly Welcome Longhorn’s Celebration. These new instructional centers will help cultivate future leaders within the 9th HC.







CSM Sazon recognized that retention was just as vital as recruitment. Therefore, he explored different ideas that would provide the Soldiers with mentoring, while implementing creative ways of delivering vital information. The NCO summit assisted in helping future NCOs understand the basics of writing counseling statements. In addition, the Soldiers were also instructed on creating a Concept of Operations (CONOPS), outlining the Army’s eight-step training model. Other educational opportunities available to Soldiers included the Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) approach, where Soldiers were guided on the correct way of conducting a tape test. Learning how to conduct an Army Combat Fitness Test (AFCT), which includes grading a test, and ground and medical maintenance were also covered. The NCOs applied their knowledge on proper preventive maintenance checks and services in the classroom and on the field, more specifically in the motor pool. Guest speakers from the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club were also present to discuss the importance of leadership, professionalism, and military knowledge. Members from this club comprise two percent of all the NCOs in the Army. Not only did the NCO summit provide Soldiers with a plethora of information, keynote speakers throughout the Army, including multiple CSMs from III Armored Corps, also assisted with training the new generation of leaders. They recounted their experiences and shared how they used leadership to shape their career. The summit ended with an NCO induction ceremony. CMS Sazon stated, “the NCO summit was not only about the 9th Hospital Center, or about the 1st Medical Brigade, it was about our future leaders, the Soldiers that will shape the face of the Army in a few years. I saw myself in them, and I know what it feels like to have questions and being scared to ask for fear of being ridiculed. I wanted them to learn in a safe space and grow as leaders.” The NCO summit accomplished this and more. Soldiers left the summit feeling ready for the next chapter in their military careers as Leaders.







Moreover, the Welcome Home Longhorn’s Celebration is a weekly celebration welcoming new Soldiers joining the “Longhorn” family at the “Great Place,” Fort Cavazos, Texas. This weekly celebration is one way the 9th HC is helping cultivate a more positive outlook for not only the Soldier, but their families as well. COL Brown knows that first impressions count and wanted to extend a welcoming hand to all new arrivals to the 9th HC. He stated, “The way to focus on retention and recruiting is to make the best impression on our Soldiers and welcoming them with open arms to our Hospital Center, and to their new home. I want them to know that CSM Sazon and I are here for them, and together with a common mission and vision, we are going to do great things.”







With these Soldier centered initiatives, the 9th Hospital is making a great impact on retention, with FY 2025 being at 160% retention rate. COL Brown and CSM Sazon attribute the retention rate to their shared vision and transformational leadership approach, as well as their consideration for the Soldiers’ well-being. The 9th HC will continue to tackle retention and recruiting efforts one Soldier at a time, while also committing themselves to Combat Casualty Care.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2025 Date Posted: 03.31.2025 20:30 Story ID: 494179 Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US Hometown: KILLEEN, TEXAS, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 9th Hospital Center Improves Retention Through Care and Perseverance, by MAJ Sabas Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.