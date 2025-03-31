Oxnard Police Department Trains at Naval Base Ventura County

POINT MUGU, CA – Oxnard Police Department (OPD) recruits completed Pre-Academy training onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Point Mugu Mar. 28, 2025.



“This two-week program prepares OPD trainees for the upcoming Ventura County Sheriff’s Academy while focusing on building the core skills needed for law enforcement,” said Officer Andreas Hartman, field training officer, OPD. “We work on physical fitness, teamwork, communication, decision-making, and problem-solving; all while under pressure from field training officers.”



While most trainees have civilian backgrounds, several members are veterans, leaning on their Armed Forces experience.



“We would like to thank Navy Force Protection for partnering with OPD,” said Senior Officer Sheylan Flannery, OPD. “Using facilities at Point Mugu allowed recruits to gain valuable hands-on experience in a structured environment, strengthening their readiness for the challenges of the upcoming academy training.”



Lt. Nova Love, security officer, NBVC, said the Navy is a proud to host OPD training.



“Working together helps to shape the future of local law enforcement and ensures a safer community for everyone,” said Love.



NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands.

