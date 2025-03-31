Travis AFB Aero Club: Helping Dreams Take Flight

Photo By Gary Edwards | U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ron Ron Catap, 6th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, stands in...... read more read more Photo By Gary Edwards | U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ron Ron Catap, 6th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, stands in front of a Piper Archer III, at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 7, 2018. Catup began his aviation journey at the Travis AFB Aero Club as a Senior Airman and went on to earn his wings to become an active-duty Air Force pilot. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif.– Founded in 1954, the Travis AFB Aero Club celebrated its 70th anniversary in December 2024 and continues to serve as a unique Air Force program with only about 16 bases having a facility. The aero club offers military personnel, dependents and civilians the opportunity to pursue aviation while developing valuable skills.



The Travis AFB Aero Club relocated to Rio Vista, which proved advantageous with the aircraft practice area now just three minutes from the departure runway. The facility features modern aircraft including three Piper Archer IIIs with glass panels, a Piper Archer II, Cessna T-41C, Socata TB-20 Trinidad, Cessna 172 and two Beechcraft T-34s being prepared for air shows.



"The club takes a three-pronged approach to flying,” said Dan Sarna, Travis Aero Club manager. “They provide training for those heading to Officer Training School, active-duty pilots and reservists.”



According to Sarna, the club’s location is especially helpful for instrument training. After turning onto the crosswind leg of the flight, pilots are nearly aligned with the instrument approach for Sacramento Executive Airport, allowing students to log more instrument time, which helps reduce training costs.



The club is staffed by aero club members and former service members and adheres to Air Force flight and maintenance regulations. The club offers private pilot, commercial pilot, instrument rating, flight instructor, ground instructor and airline transport pilot certifications at lower rates than most commercial programs.



According to Sarna, support from the 60th Force Support Squadron contributes to the club’s success. Inside of the facility, a "Wall of Inspiration" features pilots who began their careers at the aero club. One success story is 1st Lt. Ron Ron Catap, 6th Air Refueling Squadron, who started as an aircraft maintainer at Travis.



"When I was a Senior Airman and C-17 Crew Chief, my interest sparked while flying aboard the aircraft I maintained,” said Catap. “One day, I thought: 'Why not me?' After discovering the Aero Club, I began saving my flight pay, per diem and everything I could."



He earned his private pilot's license, instrument rating and commercial license, all while working on his degree. In 2019, Catap was accepted to the Enlisted Pilot Program. He was assigned to Beale AFB, California, where he operated drones while continuing to fly and finishing his studies. Upon earning his commission, he was selected for pilot training in Mississippi.



"I was assigned back to Travis,” Catap said. “The KC-46 was my number one choice. My wife is from the area, and we wanted to be closer to family. We came full circle."



Catap’s advice to aspiring Airmen: "It takes discipline. Take it in small bites and break down your goals into smaller, achievable ones. It takes grit and discipline to see goals through."



In the future, the Travis AFB Aero Club is planning to add a certified full-motion Red Bird MCX simulator to further enhance the training of current and aspiring pilots. Travis AFB Aero Club offers year-round training and continues to support the base by providing instruction for future Air Force pilots.



For more information on the Travis AFB Aero Club, please visit: https://www.travisaeroclub.com/